Verstappen beats Alonso in Canada to equal Senna’s F1 win tally

The double world champion cruised unchallenged to his fourth win on the bounce - and sixth of the season - to claim Red Bull’s 100th grand prix victory and maintain their unbeaten start to 2023.

Despite dropping behind Lewis Hamilton at the start, Alonso fought back to repass the Mercedes driver and secure second place behind the dominant Verstappen for his and Aston Martin’s sixth podium finish this year.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton, who avoided a penalty for a possible unsafe release that saw him nearly collide with Alonso in the pits, completed the podium in third.

Charles Leclerc recovered from a woeful qualifying to take fourth ahead of Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz, while Red Bull’s Sergio Perez capped off another disappointing weekend in sixth as he lost further ground to Verstappen.

Alex Albon scored Williams’ best result of the season so far with an impressive drive to seventh, fending off Alpine’s Esteban Ocon.

Lance Stroll and Valtteri Bottas completed the top-10 for Aston Martin and Alfa Romeo respectively.

George Russell retired with a brake cooling issue after surviving a big shunt with the wall at the Turn 8/9 chicane earlier in the race.