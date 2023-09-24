F1 World Championship points after the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix

24 Sep 2023
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix - Round 16.

2023 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing13400
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing2223
3Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0190
4Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team0174
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari0135
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0115
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team0115
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team057
9Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari150
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team047
11Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team046
12Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team038
13Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing021
14Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team09
15Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake06
16Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake04
17Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 03
18Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team03
19Liam LawsonNZLScuderia AlphaTauri02
20Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00
21Nyck de VriesNEDScuderia AlphaTauri00
22Daniel RicciardoAUSScuderia AlphaTauri00
2023 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team Wins Points
COracle Red Bull Racing15623
2Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0305
3Scuderia Ferrari1285
4Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team0221
5McLaren F1 Team0172
6BWT Alpine F1 Team084
7Williams Racing021
8MoneyGram Haas F1 Team012
9Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake010
10Scuderia AlphaTauri 05