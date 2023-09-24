Norris issues “we’re coming for Red Bull” warning after double McLaren podium

After finishing second and nearly 20 seconds behind race-winner Max Verstappen in his dominant Red Bull, Norris told his team over the radio: “We’re coming for Red Bull”.

Norris almost snatched the lead from Verstappen with a fast start but ultimately had to settle for second, with teammate Oscar Piastri finishing third to claim his first podium.

"Another amazing day for us, a P2 and a P3,” Norris said of his race.

"My start was very good. I almost had Max. Max is Max as well so I didn't have much chance into Turn Two. But I tried and the pace was extremely strong comparing to everyone.

"We're not close to Max but we are not miles away either so I'm very happy. Also for Oscar as well, it's his first podium in Formula 1 so congrats to him.

"We're getting there. We are pushing and the progress we have made is pretty outstanding. I'm very proud of the team and the steps forward we are making every weekend.

"A first double podium together with Oscar.”

Piastri added: "It feels pretty special definitely. I will remember it for a very, very long time. I can't thank the team enough for giving me this opportunity.

"There are not many people who get this opportunity in their whole life and I've managed to have it in my first season.

"It wasn't my best race ever but it was enough to get a trophy at the end, so super happy."