F1 United States Grand Prix 2023 - Sprint Results
Results from the sprint at the United States Grand Prix, Round 18 of the F1 2023 world championship.
|2023 F1 United States Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|19 Laps
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+ 9.465s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+ 17.987s
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+ 18.863s
|5
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+ 22.928s
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+ 28.307s
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+ 32.403s
|8
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+ 34.205s
|9
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|+ 34.567s
|10
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+ 42.403s
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+ 44.986s
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|+ 44.509s
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|+ 49.086s
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|+ 49.733s
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+ 56.650s
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|+ 64.401s
|17
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|+ 67.972s
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+ 71.222s
|19
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|+ 71.449s
|DNF
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team