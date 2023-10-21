F1 United States Grand Prix 2023 - Sprint Results

21 Oct 2023
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W14 leads Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A523 and Alexander Albon (THA) Williams

Results from the sprint at the United States Grand Prix, Round 18 of the F1 2023 world championship.

2023 F1 United States Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
Pos Driver Nat.Team Time
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing19 Laps
2Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+ 9.465s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari+ 17.987s
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+ 18.863s
5Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing+ 22.928s
6Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari+ 28.307s
7Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+ 32.403s
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+ 34.205s
9Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing+ 34.567s
10Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+ 42.403s
11Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+ 44.986s
12Daniel RicciardoAUSScuderia AlphaTauri+ 44.509s
13Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team+ 49.086s
14Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri+ 49.733s
15Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+ 56.650s
16Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake+ 64.401s
17Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake+ 67.972s
18Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+ 71.222s
19Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing+ 71.449s
DNFLance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team