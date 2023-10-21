The head of F1’s governing body says that two-time world champion Alonso often calls him when he is unhappy.

Ben Sulayem hailed Alonso’s talent, as well as the value that he brings to the sport, describing the Aston Martin driver as a great example for inspiring young racers.

“Fernando is a true example for young drivers,” Ben Sulayem is quoted as telling Spanish outlet AS.

“He was in Formula 1, he left, he came back and he is as strong as ever. That is very complicated, F1 is extreme.

“He’s not just a champion, he’s smart. I’m not saying that others aren’t but Fernando is a truly intelligent champion, good for the sport.

“When he gets angry, he calls me: ‘Boss! President!’. And he says some swear words.

“But we are drivers and I understand the frustration of drivers. He is really good at this sport, he talks, he has good ideas and he brings enormous value to the sport.

"Aside from his speed and the improvement he brings to the team, he is undeniable.”

Despite being the oldest driver on the F1 grid at 42, Alonso is still going strong and showing no signs of slowing down.

Alonso has endured a frustrating United States Grand Prix weekend so far, qualifying a lowly 17th for Sunday’s grand prix.