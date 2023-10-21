The Mercedes driver impeded Leclerc while the latter was on a fast lap during SQ1 on Saturday.

Following an investigation into the incident, Russell was given a drop of three grid positions, a penalty he will serve in the upcoming sprint race.

Leclerc had immediately called for Russell to be punished in an amazing radio message to his team.

"And penalty for Mr Russell, thank you."

After qualifying eighth, Russell will now start the race from 11th. Leclerc, meanwhile, joins polesitter Max Verstappen on the front row.

"Car 63 entered the last two corners preparing for his flying lap at the end of SQ1 with Car 16 closing in quickly. Whilst the team did inform the driver about the closing car a few seconds in advance, there was no further information directly before Car 63 entered Turn 19 with Car 16 right behind. Car 63 did not move from the racing line in or after Turn 19 and therefore unnecessarily impeded Car 16," the stewards said.

"The Stewards note that irrespective of any information coming from the team, it is the driver’s responsibility to ensure that no other cars are unnecessarily impeded."