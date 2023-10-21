1. Max Verstappen

2. Charles Leclerc

3. Lewis Hamilton

4. Lando Norris

5. Oscar Piastri

6. Carlos Sainz

7. Sergio Perez

8 . Alex Albon

9. Pierre Gasly

10. Daniel Ricciardo

11. George Russell

12. Fernando Alonso

13. Esteban Ocon

14. Lance Stroll

15. Zhou Guanyu

16. Nico Hulkenberg

17. Kevin Magnussen

18. Valtteri Bottas

19. Yuki Tsunoda

20. Logan Sargeant

Verstappen claimed pole for the sprint by a narrow margin in a tight shootout qualifying session.

The three-time world champion will be joined on the front row by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton lines up from third in his Mercedes, ahead of the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Carlos Sainz is sixth in the other Ferrari, while Sergio Perez could only qualify seventh in his Red Bull.

Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly and Daniel Ricciardo complete the top-10 starters for Williams, Alpine and AlphaTauri following a grid drop penalty for George Russell.

The sprint race gets underway at 11pm UK time.