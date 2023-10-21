Starting grid for F1 United States Grand Prix sprint: How today’s race will begin
Here’s how the grid will line up for Saturday’s F1 United States Grand Prix sprint race, with Max Verstappen on pole position.
1. Max Verstappen
2. Charles Leclerc
3. Lewis Hamilton
4. Lando Norris
5. Oscar Piastri
6. Carlos Sainz
7. Sergio Perez
8 . Alex Albon
9. Pierre Gasly
10. Daniel Ricciardo
11. George Russell
12. Fernando Alonso
13. Esteban Ocon
14. Lance Stroll
15. Zhou Guanyu
16. Nico Hulkenberg
17. Kevin Magnussen
18. Valtteri Bottas
19. Yuki Tsunoda
20. Logan Sargeant
Verstappen claimed pole for the sprint by a narrow margin in a tight shootout qualifying session.
The three-time world champion will be joined on the front row by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
Lewis Hamilton lines up from third in his Mercedes, ahead of the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
Carlos Sainz is sixth in the other Ferrari, while Sergio Perez could only qualify seventh in his Red Bull.
Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly and Daniel Ricciardo complete the top-10 starters for Williams, Alpine and AlphaTauri following a grid drop penalty for George Russell.
The sprint race gets underway at 11pm UK time.