Starting grid for F1 United States Grand Prix sprint: How today’s race will begin

Lewis Larkam's picture
21 Oct 2023
(L to R): Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari with Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in Sprint Shootout. Formula 1 World

Here’s how the grid will line up for Saturday’s F1 United States Grand Prix sprint race, with Max Verstappen on pole position. 

1. Max Verstappen

2. Charles Leclerc 

3. Lewis Hamilton 

4. Lando Norris 

5. Oscar Piastri 

6. Carlos Sainz

7. Sergio Perez

8 . Alex Albon 

9. Pierre Gasly

10. Daniel Ricciardo 

11. George Russell 

12. Fernando Alonso 

13. Esteban Ocon 

14. Lance Stroll 

15. Zhou Guanyu 

16. Nico Hulkenberg

17. Kevin Magnussen 

18. Valtteri Bottas

19. Yuki Tsunoda 

20. Logan Sargeant 

Verstappen claimed pole for the sprint by a narrow margin in a tight shootout qualifying session. 

The three-time world champion will be joined on the front row by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. 

Lewis Hamilton lines up from third in his Mercedes, ahead of the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. 

Carlos Sainz is sixth in the other Ferrari, while Sergio Perez could only qualify seventh in his Red Bull. 

Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly and Daniel Ricciardo complete the top-10 starters for Williams, Alpine and AlphaTauri following a grid drop penalty for George Russell.

The sprint race gets underway at 11pm UK time. 