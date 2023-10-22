F1 World Championship points after the 2023 United States Grand Prix

Connor McDonagh's picture
22 Oct 2023
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL60 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2023 United States Grand Prix - Round 18.

2023 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing15466
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing2238
3Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0219
4Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team0183
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1168
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari0159
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team0156
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0139
9Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team083
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team052
11Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team049
12Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team044
13Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing023
14Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake010
15Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team09
16Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake06
17Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 05
18Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team03
19Liam LawsonNZLScuderia AlphaTauri02
20Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00
21Nyck de VriesNEDScuderia AlphaTauri00
22Daniel RicciardoAUSScuderia AlphaTauri00
2023 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team Wins Points
1Oracle Red Bull Racing16657
2Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0326
3Scuderia Ferrari1298
4Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team0230
5McLaren F1 Team0219
6BWT Alpine F1 Team090
7Williams Racing023
8MoneyGram Haas F1 Team016
9Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake012
10Scuderia AlphaTauri 05