Max Verstappen booed loudly on F1 US GP podium as Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez's name chanted
Max Verstappen was on the receiving end of heavy booing from the crowd after winning the F1 United States Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver claimed an impressive fightback victory in Austin to clinch his 50th career win from sixth on the grid.
Verstappen had to fend off a charging Lewis Hamilton, running on an offset strategy, in the closing stages but just managed to hold on for the win, despite managing a brake issue.
The three-time world champion was twice booed loudly on the podium as he received his race-winning trophy.
Fans were chanting the name of Sergio Perez - Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate - while Hamilton and third-placed Lando Norris were both cheered.