The Red Bull driver claimed an impressive fightback victory in Austin to clinch his 50th career win from sixth on the grid.

Verstappen had to fend off a charging Lewis Hamilton, running on an offset strategy, in the closing stages but just managed to hold on for the win, despite managing a brake issue.

The three-time world champion was twice booed loudly on the podium as he received his race-winning trophy.

Fans were chanting the name of Sergio Perez - Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate - while Hamilton and third-placed Lando Norris were both cheered.