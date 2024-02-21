2024 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing results: Day 1 lap times
Lap times from Day 1 of pre-season testing for the 2024 F1 season in Bahrain.
F1 testing for the 2024 season is underway with the first day of running kicking off at the Bahrain International Circuit.
It's the first opportunity for all 10 teams to get the opportunity to run their cars in anger as they prepare for the new campaign which kicks off at the end of this month.
With just three days of running available to the teams ahead of the first race, it's an incredibly busy time as they look to evaluate their new cars and see if they have a challenger capable of taking it to Max Verstappen and Red Bull.
|2024 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing - Day 1 Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m31.662s
|116
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m32.484s
|43
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m32.584s
|47
|4
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m32.946s
|27
|5
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m33.074s
|26
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m33.247s
|64
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m33.385s
|77
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m33.658s
|57
|9
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m33.871s
|34
|10
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m35.438s
|21
|11
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m34.109s
|89
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m34.136s
|64
|13
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m34.431s
|68
|14
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m34.587s
|40
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m34.677s
|60
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m35.692s
|66
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m35.906s
|50
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m36.415s
|39