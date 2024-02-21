2024 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing results: Day 1 lap times

Lap times from Day 1 of pre-season testing for the 2024 F1 season in Bahrain.

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day One.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain,…

F1 testing for the 2024 season is underway with the first day of running kicking off at the Bahrain International Circuit.

It's the first opportunity for all 10 teams to get the opportunity to run their cars in anger as they prepare for the new campaign which kicks off at the end of this month.

With just three days of running available to the teams ahead of the first race, it's an incredibly busy time as they look to evaluate their new cars and see if they have a challenger capable of taking it to Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

2024 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing - Day 1 Results 
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m31.662s116
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m32.484s43
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m32.584s47
4Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m32.946s27
5Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m33.074s26
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m33.247s64
7Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m33.385s77
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m33.658s57
9Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m33.871s34
10Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m35.438s21
11George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m34.109s89
12Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m34.136s64
13Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m34.431s68
14Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m34.587s40
15Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m34.677s60
16Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m35.692s66
17Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m35.906s50
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m36.415s39

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
23 mins ago
Mercedes’ front wing trick questioned - ‘is it within the spirit of the rules?’
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day One.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir,…
F1
Results
27 mins ago
2024 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing results: Day 1 lap times
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day One.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain,…
F1
41 mins ago
2024 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing: Day 1 LIVE UPDATES!
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day One.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Toto Wolff reveals FIA contact over controversial Mercedes front wing design
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day One.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir,…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Red Bull’s unique ‘bunny ears’ and ‘shark inlet’ cooling solutions explained
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day One.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir,…