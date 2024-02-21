2024 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing results: Day 1 lap times

F1 testing for the 2024 season is underway with the first day of running kicking off at the Bahrain International Circuit.

It's the first opportunity for all 10 teams to get the opportunity to run their cars in anger as they prepare for the new campaign which kicks off at the end of this month.

With just three days of running available to the teams ahead of the first race, it's an incredibly busy time as they look to evaluate their new cars and see if they have a challenger capable of taking it to Max Verstappen and Red Bull.