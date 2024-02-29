2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Free Practice Results

Results from practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Round 1 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Practice Day-
2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m30.374s
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m30.580s
3Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m30.660s
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m30.769s
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m30.784s
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m30.851s
7Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m30.884s
8Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m30.891s
9Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m31.113s
10Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m31.115s
11Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m31.333s
12Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m31.516s
13Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m31.715s
14Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m31.764s
15Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m31.881s
16Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m31.951s
17Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.001s
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m32.027s
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.084s
20Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m32.608s

The 2024 F1 season is here with two practice sessions at the Bahrain Grand Prix. 

Due to the holy month of Ramadan, the first practice sessions are taking place on Thursday, with the races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia scheduled for Saturday.

The more representative second session was an interesting one with Mercedes leading a 1-2 - Lewis Hamilton setting the pace from George Russell. 

Red Bull appear to have a clear advantage on heavy fuel though with Max Verstappen consistently quick during the latter part of FP2.

2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m32.869s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m32.901s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m33.113s
4Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m33.183s
5Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m33.193s
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m33.238s
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m33.251s
8Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m33.268s
9Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m33.302s
10Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m33.354s
11Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m33.385s
12Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m33.413s
13Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m33.583s
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m33.868s
15Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m33.923s
16Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m34.213s
17Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m34.807s
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m35.144s
19Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m37.477s
20Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m37.938s

With the first practice session taking place during the day, the running - and lap times - are ultimately unrepresentative given that qualifying and race occur under the floodlights.

It was Daniel Ricciardo who topped the timesheets in FP1, although the Australian was just one of four drivers to use the soft tyre.

He was less than a tenth ahead of former McLaren teammate Lando Norris. Oscar Piastri and Yuki Tsunoda completed the top four in first practice.

Fernando Alonso was the highest-placed medium runner in FP1, 0.3s shy of Ricciardo's top time. 

