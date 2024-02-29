2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m30.374s 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m30.580s 3 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m30.660s 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m30.769s 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m30.784s 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m30.851s 7 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m30.884s 8 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m30.891s 9 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m31.113s 10 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m31.115s 11 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m31.333s 12 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m31.516s 13 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m31.715s 14 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m31.764s 15 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m31.881s 16 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m31.951s 17 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m32.001s 18 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m32.027s 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m32.084s 20 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m32.608s

The 2024 F1 season is here with two practice sessions at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Due to the holy month of Ramadan, the first practice sessions are taking place on Thursday, with the races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia scheduled for Saturday.

The more representative second session was an interesting one with Mercedes leading a 1-2 - Lewis Hamilton setting the pace from George Russell.

Red Bull appear to have a clear advantage on heavy fuel though with Max Verstappen consistently quick during the latter part of FP2.

2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m32.869s 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m32.901s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m33.113s 4 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m33.183s 5 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m33.193s 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m33.238s 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m33.251s 8 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m33.268s 9 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m33.302s 10 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m33.354s 11 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m33.385s 12 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m33.413s 13 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m33.583s 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m33.868s 15 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m33.923s 16 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m34.213s 17 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m34.807s 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m35.144s 19 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m37.477s 20 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m37.938s

With the first practice session taking place during the day, the running - and lap times - are ultimately unrepresentative given that qualifying and race occur under the floodlights.

It was Daniel Ricciardo who topped the timesheets in FP1, although the Australian was just one of four drivers to use the soft tyre.

He was less than a tenth ahead of former McLaren teammate Lando Norris. Oscar Piastri and Yuki Tsunoda completed the top four in first practice.

Fernando Alonso was the highest-placed medium runner in FP1, 0.3s shy of Ricciardo's top time.