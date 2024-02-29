2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Free Practice Results
Results from practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Round 1 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m30.374s
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m30.580s
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m30.660s
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m30.769s
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m30.784s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m30.851s
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m30.884s
|8
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m30.891s
|9
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m31.113s
|10
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m31.115s
|11
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m31.333s
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m31.516s
|13
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m31.715s
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m31.764s
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m31.881s
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m31.951s
|17
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m32.001s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m32.027s
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m32.084s
|20
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m32.608s
The 2024 F1 season is here with two practice sessions at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Due to the holy month of Ramadan, the first practice sessions are taking place on Thursday, with the races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia scheduled for Saturday.
The more representative second session was an interesting one with Mercedes leading a 1-2 - Lewis Hamilton setting the pace from George Russell.
Red Bull appear to have a clear advantage on heavy fuel though with Max Verstappen consistently quick during the latter part of FP2.
|2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m32.869s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m32.901s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m33.113s
|4
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m33.183s
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m33.193s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m33.238s
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m33.251s
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m33.268s
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m33.302s
|10
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m33.354s
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m33.385s
|12
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m33.413s
|13
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m33.583s
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m33.868s
|15
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m33.923s
|16
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m34.213s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m34.807s
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m35.144s
|19
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m37.477s
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m37.938s
With the first practice session taking place during the day, the running - and lap times - are ultimately unrepresentative given that qualifying and race occur under the floodlights.
It was Daniel Ricciardo who topped the timesheets in FP1, although the Australian was just one of four drivers to use the soft tyre.
He was less than a tenth ahead of former McLaren teammate Lando Norris. Oscar Piastri and Yuki Tsunoda completed the top four in first practice.
Fernando Alonso was the highest-placed medium runner in FP1, 0.3s shy of Ricciardo's top time.