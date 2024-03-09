2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 2

2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 50 Laps 2 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing + 13.643s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari + 18.639s 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team + 32.007s 5 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team + 35.759s 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team + 39.936s 7 Oliver Bearman GBR Scuderia Ferrari + 42.679s 8 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team + 45.708s 9 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team + 47.391s 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team + 76.996s 11 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing + 88.354s 12 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team + 105.737s 13 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team + 1 Lap 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team + 1 Lap 15 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing + 1 Lap 16 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team + 1 Lap 17 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber + 1 Lap 18 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber + 1 Lap Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team DNF Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team DNF

Max Verstappen stormed to a ninth consecutive victory as he took the win at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

It was his ninth in a row - one more to go until he equals his own record.

Sergio Perez finished second ahead of Charles Leclerc.

Oscar Piastri secured a strong result - fourth - ahead of Fernando Alonso and George Russell.

Oliver Bearman starred on his F1 debut to finish seventh ahead of Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton and Nico Hulkenberg.