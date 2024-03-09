2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 2

Results from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Round 2 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race…
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing50 Laps
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing+ 13.643s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari+ 18.639s
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+ 32.007s
5Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+ 35.759s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+ 39.936s
7Oliver BearmanGBRScuderia Ferrari+ 42.679s
8Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+ 45.708s
9Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+ 47.391s
10Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+ 76.996s
11Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing+ 88.354s
12Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+ 105.737s
13Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+ 1 Lap
14Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+ 1 Lap
15Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing+ 1 Lap
16Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+ 1 Lap
17Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+ 1 Lap
18Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+ 1 Lap
 Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 TeamDNF
 Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 TeamDNF

Max Verstappen stormed to a ninth consecutive victory as he took the win at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

It was his ninth in a row - one more to go until he equals his own record.

Sergio Perez finished second ahead of Charles Leclerc.

Oscar Piastri secured a strong result - fourth - ahead of Fernando Alonso and George Russell.

Oliver Bearman starred on his F1 debut to finish seventh ahead of Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton and Nico Hulkenberg.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
Toto Wolff: Mercedes would ‘do handstands’ to sign F1 champion Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen's perfect start to F1 2024 continued in Saudi Arabia
Max Verstappen's perfect start to F1 2024 continued in Saudi Arabia
F1
News
1 hour ago
Max Verstappen makes “important to have peace” point after Helmut Marko resolution
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post race FIA Press Conference…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Oliver Bearman hopes starring F1 debut is a “good job interview” for 2025
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
‘Like I was in a different category’ - Lewis Hamilton's damning Mercedes verdict as he urges “big changes”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2,…
F1
Feature
2 hours ago
Saudi Arabian GP driver ratings: One F1 driver shines with 10/10 display
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 in parc ferme with second placed Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 in parc ferme with…

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
Christian Horner refutes suggestion of Red Bull F1 team in-fighting
Geri Horner (GBR) Singer with husband Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal and Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull
Geri Horner (GBR) Singer with husband Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Smiling Marc Marquez “fighting at the top” on Gresini race debut
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Aleix Espargaro, Tissot Sprint Race, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Aleix Espargaro, Tissot Sprint Race,…
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Aleix Espargaro: The Aprilia "worked perfectly", favourite for Sunday?
Aleix Espargaro, Tissot sprint race, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
Aleix Espargaro, Tissot sprint race, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Brad Binder: “It’s so clear to me what we need to work on a tiny bit”
Brad
Brad