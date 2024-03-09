2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 2
Results from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Round 2 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|50 Laps
|2
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+ 13.643s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+ 18.639s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+ 32.007s
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+ 35.759s
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+ 39.936s
|7
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+ 42.679s
|8
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+ 45.708s
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+ 47.391s
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+ 76.996s
|11
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|+ 88.354s
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+ 105.737s
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+ 1 Lap
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+ 1 Lap
|15
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|+ 1 Lap
|16
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+ 1 Lap
|17
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+ 1 Lap
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+ 1 Lap
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|DNF
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|DNF
Max Verstappen stormed to a ninth consecutive victory as he took the win at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
It was his ninth in a row - one more to go until he equals his own record.
Sergio Perez finished second ahead of Charles Leclerc.
Oscar Piastri secured a strong result - fourth - ahead of Fernando Alonso and George Russell.
Oliver Bearman starred on his F1 debut to finish seventh ahead of Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton and Nico Hulkenberg.