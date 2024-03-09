Helmut Marko claims he will now stay at Red Bull after crunch talks with CEO

Helmut Marko has confirmed he will stay at the Red Bull F1 team following positive talks with CEO Oliver Mintzlaff.

The 80-year-old Austrian’s future was placed under doubt after it emerged on Friday that he could be suspended by Red Bull amid an investigation into media links relating to the controversy around under-fire team principal Christian Horner.

But after holding talks with Red Bull CEO Mintzlaff ahead of Saturday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Marko told Sky Germany that he will be staying on in his role as motorsport advisor.

"It was a very good conversation,” Marko said. “Of course, calm must return to the team. That has priority.

"We agreed on all points. I will continue here. My contract still has three years to run. But calm must return.”

Marko had confessed on Friday night that he faced possible disciplinary action and might not be at the next race in Australia.

Marko, who is one of the most influential figures at Red Bull, had received resounding support from Max Verstappen after qualifying.

The three-time world champion effectively warned Red Bull that he could walk away from the team if Marko did not stay.

Asked about Verstappen’s support, Marko replied: "It was very impressive. I am very grateful to him for that. But he is one of the few who has strength of character and shows loyalty.”

Speaking to the Daily Mail in the Jeddah paddock, Mintzlaff also appeared to give public backing to Horner.

"We are focusing on the racing,” he said. “We are happy with our management."