Max Verstappen heads Red Bull 1-2 in Saudi Arabia after heavy Lance Stroll crash

Max Verstappen makes it two wins from two at the start of the 2024 F1 season.

Max Verstappen led home another Red Bull 1-2
Max Verstappen led home another Red Bull 1-2

Max Verstappen led home a Red Bull 1-2 with another dominant performance at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to continue his perfect start to his F1 title defence. 

Unaffected by the ongoing noise and controversy surrounding his Red Bull team, three-time world champion Verstappen was in complete control as he made it two wins from two races at the start of the 2024 season.

The only time Verstappen didn’t lead was after he pitted under an early Safety Car when Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll crashed heavily on Lap 7, and McLaren’s Lando Norris stayed out.

But it took just two laps after the restart for Verstappen to restore his lead with an easy pass on Norris, before the Dutchman checked out on his way to claiming his 56th grand prix victory.

Sergio Perez picked up a five-second time penalty for an unsafe release but was still able to comfortably secure a second consecutive Red Bull 1-2.

Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari SF-24 Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah,
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari SF-24 Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World…

Having lost out to Perez in the early stages, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc had to settle with the final spot on the podium in a distant third.

Oscar Piastri was the lead McLaren driver in fourth, while Fernando Alonso took a strong fifth place in his Aston Martin, just fending off Mercedes’ George Russell.

But the standout drive of the day undoubtedly went to British teenager Oliver Bearman, who finished a brilliant seventh to score points in his first F1 race as an emergency stand-in for Ferrari regular Carlos Sainz, who was ruled out the weekend with appendicitis.

The 18-year-old, who became the youngest-ever British F1 driver, managed to keep fellow countrymen Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton behind him to cap off an impressive debut in Jeddah.

Behind Norris and Hamilton, Nico Hulkenberg grabbed a valuable first point of the season for his Haas team. 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
39 mins ago
Toto Wolff: Mercedes would ‘do handstands’ to sign F1 champion Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen's perfect start to F1 2024 continued in Saudi Arabia
Max Verstappen's perfect start to F1 2024 continued in Saudi Arabia
F1
News
45 mins ago
Max Verstappen makes “important to have peace” point after Helmut Marko resolution
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post race FIA Press Conference…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Oliver Bearman hopes starring F1 debut is a “good job interview” for 2025
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
‘Like I was in a different category’ - Lewis Hamilton's damning Mercedes verdict as he urges “big changes”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2,…
F1
Feature
2 hours ago
Saudi Arabian GP driver ratings: One F1 driver shines with 10/10 display
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 in parc ferme with second placed Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 in parc ferme with…

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
Christian Horner refutes suggestion of Red Bull F1 team in-fighting
Geri Horner (GBR) Singer with husband Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal and Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull
Geri Horner (GBR) Singer with husband Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Smiling Marc Marquez “fighting at the top” on Gresini race debut
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Aleix Espargaro, Tissot Sprint Race, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Aleix Espargaro, Tissot Sprint Race,…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Aleix Espargaro: The Aprilia "worked perfectly", favourite for Sunday?
Aleix Espargaro, Tissot sprint race, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
Aleix Espargaro, Tissot sprint race, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Brad Binder: “It’s so clear to me what we need to work on a tiny bit”
Brad
Brad