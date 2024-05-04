Starting grid for F1 Miami Grand Prix: How the race will begin

This is how the F1 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday will start.

2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix Starting grid Pos. Driver Nat. Team 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 4 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 10 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 11 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 13 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 14 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 15 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 16 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 17 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 18 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber *20 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team

* Daniel Ricciardo will serve a three-place grid penalty carried over from China.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start from pole after edging out Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the second time in two days in Miami.

Carlos Sainz goes from third in the second Ferrari, having outpaced Sergio Perez's Red Bull.

The McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will line-up from fifth and sixth.

Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton are seventh and eighth, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg's Haas and the RB of Yuki Tsunoda, who completes the top-10 on the grid.

After the highs of starring in sprint qualifying and the sprint race by finishing fourth in both, Daniel Ricciardo came crashing back down to earth as he could only qualify 18th.

The Australian will start 20th and last after his three-place grid penalty from China is implemented.