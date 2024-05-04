Starting grid for F1 Miami Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Here is the starting grid for Sunday's F1 Miami Grand Prix.
|2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix Starting grid
|Pos.
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|4
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|11
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|14
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|17
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|*20
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
* Daniel Ricciardo will serve a three-place grid penalty carried over from China.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start from pole after edging out Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the second time in two days in Miami.
Carlos Sainz goes from third in the second Ferrari, having outpaced Sergio Perez's Red Bull.
The McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will line-up from fifth and sixth.
Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton are seventh and eighth, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg's Haas and the RB of Yuki Tsunoda, who completes the top-10 on the grid.
After the highs of starring in sprint qualifying and the sprint race by finishing fourth in both, Daniel Ricciardo came crashing back down to earth as he could only qualify 18th.
The Australian will start 20th and last after his three-place grid penalty from China is implemented.