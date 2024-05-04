Starting grid for F1 Miami Grand Prix: How the race will begin

Here is the starting grid for Sunday's F1 Miami Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen made it six poles in six races in 2024
Max Verstappen made it six poles in six races in 2024

This is how the F1 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday will start.

2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix Starting grid
Pos.DriverNat.Team
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
4Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
8Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
9Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
10Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
11Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
13Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
14Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
15Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
16Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
17Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing
18Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
*20Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team

* Daniel Ricciardo will serve a three-place grid penalty carried over from China.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start from pole after edging out Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the second time in two days in Miami. 

Carlos Sainz goes from third in the second Ferrari, having outpaced Sergio Perez's Red Bull. 

The McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will line-up from fifth and sixth. 

Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton are seventh and eighth, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg's Haas and the RB of Yuki Tsunoda, who completes the top-10 on the grid. 

After the highs of starring in sprint qualifying and the sprint race by finishing fourth in both, Daniel Ricciardo came crashing back down to earth as he could only qualify 18th.

The Australian will start 20th and last after his three-place grid penalty from China is implemented. 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Charles Leclerc identifies key to beating “unhappy” Max Verstappen in Miami
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami,
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
1h ago
Fernando Alonso wants talks with FIA president after nationality bias claim
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
2h ago
Lando Norris ‘wishes he could go back’ on McLaren F1 setup changes after qualifying
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint and
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton left questioning if “tough” 0.8s gap to pole is Mercedes’ true speed
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1…
F1
News
2h ago
George Russell’s worrying Mercedes revelation: ‘Limitations totally different to last year’
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Latest News

F1
Results
3h ago
Starting grid for F1 Miami Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Max Verstappen made it six poles in six races in 2024
Max Verstappen made it six poles in six races in 2024
F1
News
3h ago
Max Verstappen beats Charles Leclerc in Miami to claim 7th consecutive F1 pole
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
Results
3h ago
2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida,
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World…
F1
4h ago
2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Qualifying as it happened
Sergio Perez during Miami Grand Prix qualifying
Sergio Perez during Miami Grand Prix qualifying