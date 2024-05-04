George Russell’s worrying Mercedes revelation: ‘Limitations totally different to last year’

George Russell details the issues facing Mercedes after another underwhelming qualifying in Miami.

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

George Russell has revealed that the current “limitations” of the Mercedes W14 are “totally different” to what the team faced 12 months ago.

Mercedes’ difficult start to the 2024 F1 season continued in Miami with both of their cars failing to finish in the points in the sprint race.

In grand prix qualifying, Russell and Lewis Hamilton could only manage seventh and eighth respectively.

More worryingly for Mercedes, they were around eight-tenths off Max Verstappen’s pole time.

Reflecting on Mercedes’ mediocre level of performance, Russell shed light on how the team “over compensated” with this year’s car development when trying to fix the issues which plagued the 2023 car.

“The fact is the stopwatch doesn’t lie,” he said. “We know that probably some of the changes we’ve made since the end of last year perhaps over compensated with some of the development items we did.

“We have limitations with the car now which is a totally different to what we had this time 12 months ago. We have so much work to solve the problems. We’ve gone too far in that direction. We know we need to improve. We need to improve quickly.”

Mercedes had introduced a significant upgrade package for this weekend, which included a new floor, with further updates on the way at Imola.

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World…

Russell remains adamant Mercedes know how to turn things around but it won’t happen quickly.

“We definitely know how to,” he added. “When we look at the data we understand why we’re in the position we are right now. As i said last year, we understood why we were in that same position.

“I think unfortunately we’ve over compensated to solve the problems of last year. We’ve gone from this extreme to that extreme now so we’ve got to rewind and find ourselves in a halfway house.

“When development, when new upgrades take eight weeks to bring to the car you learn this problem race one, race two, you can’t just bring an upgrade to the next race.”

Looking ahead to Sunday’s race, Russell remains confident of making a “step forward” for the race.

“I expect to be looking forward tomorrow, hopefully no pressure from behind,” he explained. “P7 and P8, we have to accept as well that is where we are at the moment.

“We are a step behind McLaren and Ferrari, a big step behind Red Bull. I think the result today was the maximum. I am confident we will make a step forward tomorrow.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
3m ago
Fernando Alonso wants talks with FIA president after nationality bias claim
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
10m ago
Lando Norris ‘wishes he could go back’ on McLaren F1 setup changes after qualifying
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint and
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…
F1
News
33m ago
Lewis Hamilton left questioning if “tough” 0.8s gap to pole is Mercedes’ true speed
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1…
F1
News
41m ago
George Russell’s worrying Mercedes revelation: ‘Limitations totally different to last year’
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
Results
1h ago
Starting grid for F1 Miami Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Max Verstappen made it six poles in six races in 2024
Max Verstappen made it six poles in six races in 2024

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Max Verstappen beats Charles Leclerc in Miami to claim 7th consecutive F1 pole
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
Results
1h ago
2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida,
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World…
F1
3h ago
2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Qualifying as it happened
Sergio Perez during Miami Grand Prix qualifying
Sergio Perez during Miami Grand Prix qualifying
F1
News
3h ago
Lando Norris: ‘Obvious’ Lewis Hamilton to blame for race-ending crash
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 retired at the start of Sprint. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 retired at the start of Sprint. Formula 1…