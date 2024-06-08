2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Results from final practice at the Canadian Grand Prix, Round 9 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m12.549s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m12.923s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m12.957s
|4
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m13.026s
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m13.266s
|6
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m13.279s
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m13.293s
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m13.340s
|9
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m13.342s
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m13.349s
|11
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m13.439s
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m13.570s
|13
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m13.642s
|14
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m13.663s
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m13.716s
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m13.737s
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m13.777s
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m13.880s
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m14.075s
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m18.656s
Lewis Hamilton laid down a marker with a blistering lap to set the pace in final practice at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix.
The seven-time world champion sat seven tenths of a second clear of the rest of the field in his Mercedes for some time in the first proper dry running of the weekend at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen managed to reduce the deficit, but the reigning world champion was still 0.374s adrift of his former title rival as he complained about his RB20 throughout FP3.
George Russell was third quickest to cap off what was a hugely encouraging session for Mercedes.
Aston Martin's Lance Stroll took fourth ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri, RB's Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris.
Fernando Alonso finished eighth, with Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc rounding out the top 10 for Red Bull and Ferrari respectively.
Zhou Guanyu brought out a red flag when he hit the wall for the second time in two days, beaching his Sauber on the soggy grass down at Turn 2.