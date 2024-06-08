2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Results from final practice at the Canadian Grand Prix, Round 9 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m12.549s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m12.923s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m12.957s
4Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m13.026s
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m13.266s
6Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m13.279s
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m13.293s
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m13.340s
9Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m13.342s
10Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m13.349s
11Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m13.439s
12Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m13.570s
13Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m13.642s
14Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m13.663s
15Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m13.716s
16Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m13.737s
17Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m13.777s
18Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m13.880s
19Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m14.075s
20Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m18.656s

Lewis Hamilton laid down a marker with a blistering lap to set the pace in final practice at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix. 

The seven-time world champion sat seven tenths of a second clear of the rest of the field in his Mercedes for some time in the first proper dry running of the weekend at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. 

Red Bull's Max Verstappen managed to reduce the deficit, but the reigning world champion was still 0.374s adrift of his former title rival as he complained about his RB20 throughout FP3. 

George Russell was third quickest to cap off what was a hugely encouraging session for Mercedes.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll took fourth ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri, RB's Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris. 

Fernando Alonso finished eighth, with Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc rounding out the top 10 for Red Bull and Ferrari respectively. 

Zhou Guanyu brought out a red flag when he hit the wall for the second time in two days, beaching his Sauber on the soggy grass down at Turn 2. 

