2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m12.549s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m12.923s 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m12.957s 4 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m13.026s 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m13.266s 6 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m13.279s 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m13.293s 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m13.340s 9 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m13.342s 10 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m13.349s 11 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m13.439s 12 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m13.570s 13 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m13.642s 14 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m13.663s 15 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m13.716s 16 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m13.737s 17 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m13.777s 18 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m13.880s 19 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m14.075s 20 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m18.656s

Lewis Hamilton laid down a marker with a blistering lap to set the pace in final practice at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion sat seven tenths of a second clear of the rest of the field in his Mercedes for some time in the first proper dry running of the weekend at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen managed to reduce the deficit, but the reigning world champion was still 0.374s adrift of his former title rival as he complained about his RB20 throughout FP3.

George Russell was third quickest to cap off what was a hugely encouraging session for Mercedes.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll took fourth ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri, RB's Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris.

Fernando Alonso finished eighth, with Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc rounding out the top 10 for Red Bull and Ferrari respectively.

Zhou Guanyu brought out a red flag when he hit the wall for the second time in two days, beaching his Sauber on the soggy grass down at Turn 2.