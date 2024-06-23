F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 219 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1 150 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1 148 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1 116 5 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 111 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 0 87 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 81 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 80 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 41 10 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 19 11 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 17 12 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 9 13 Oliver Bearman GBR Scuderia Ferrari 0 6 14 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 6 15 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 5 16 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 3 17 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 0 2 18 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 1 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 21 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 0 0

Max Verstappen extended his lead at the top of the championship standings to 69 points following his latest win at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Lando Norris moved into second in the championship for the first time in his F1 career as he finished second again at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Charles Leclerc drops to third, two points behind Norris, after a lacklustre weekend from Ferrari.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 330 2 Scuderia Ferrari 2 270 3 McLaren F1 Team 1 237 4 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 151 5 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 58 6 Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 28 7 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 8 8 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 7 9 Williams Racing 0 2 10 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0

Red Bull have a 60-point lead over Ferrari in the constructors' championship, while McLaren sit third overall.

Alpine have moved up to seventh following their double-score in Barcelona.

Sauber are still waiting for their first points of the year.