F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix.

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing7219
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1150
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1148
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1116
5Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing0111
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team087
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team081
8Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team080
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team041
10Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team019
11Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team017
12Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team09
13Oliver BearmanGBRScuderia Ferrari06
14Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team06
15Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team05
16Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team03
17Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing02
18Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team01
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
20Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
21Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00

Max Verstappen extended his lead at the top of the championship standings to 69 points following his latest win at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Lando Norris moved into second in the championship for the first time in his F1 career as he finished second again at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Charles Leclerc drops to third, two points behind Norris, after a lacklustre weekend from Ferrari. 

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1Oracle Red Bull Racing7330
2Scuderia Ferrari2270
3McLaren F1 Team1237
4Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0151
5Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team058
6Visa Cash App RB F1 Team028
7BWT Alpine F1 Team08
8MoneyGram Haas F1 Team07
9Williams Racing02
10Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber00

Red Bull have a 60-point lead over Ferrari in the constructors' championship, while McLaren sit third overall.

Alpine have moved up to seventh following their double-score in Barcelona.

Sauber are still waiting for their first points of the year.

