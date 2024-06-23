F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix.
|2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|219
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1
|150
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|148
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|116
|5
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|111
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|87
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|81
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|80
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|41
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|19
|11
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|17
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|9
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|6
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|6
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|5
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|3
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|2
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|1
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
Max Verstappen extended his lead at the top of the championship standings to 69 points following his latest win at the Spanish Grand Prix.
Lando Norris moved into second in the championship for the first time in his F1 career as he finished second again at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Charles Leclerc drops to third, two points behind Norris, after a lacklustre weekend from Ferrari.
|2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|330
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari
|2
|270
|3
|McLaren F1 Team
|1
|237
|4
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|151
|5
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|58
|6
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|28
|7
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|8
|8
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|7
|9
|Williams Racing
|0
|2
|10
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
Red Bull have a 60-point lead over Ferrari in the constructors' championship, while McLaren sit third overall.
Alpine have moved up to seventh following their double-score in Barcelona.
Sauber are still waiting for their first points of the year.