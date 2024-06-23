What did Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton say in cooldown room?

Podium trio Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton had a candid chat in the cooldown room after the F1 Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen won in Barcelona, edging pole-sitter Norris.

George Russell roared into the lead after a pulsating start but was swiftly overtaken again.

Norris said to Verstappen as they rewatched the start in the cooldown room in Barcelona: “George started on the mediums?”

Verstappen: “Yes. You don’t think that when we get alongside [each other], we also slow each other down?”

Norris: “There’s plenty of space.”

Verstappen: “Look at that. I think we slowed each other down.”

Norris: “George had slipstream all the way…”

The podium trio watched highlights of Norris and Verstappen duelling, as Russell shot past them both.

Verstappen: “We slowed each other down.”

Norris joked: “If I braked any later I’d be f***** over the barrier!”

Verstappen: “Probably George as well.”

Norris continued his joke: “George upside-down in the gravel.”

Hamilton said as he watched replays of the exciting start: “That’s where I should have been. [Russell] was slow ahead of you.”

Verstappen responded: “Yeah. But it’s just that one lap where you have a chance. Otherwise the tyres overheat.”

Norris: “The first two laps, the tyres are unbelievable…”

Verstappen: “Then you get stuck.”

Norris: “On the medium stint I struggled to get past for five laps. But as soon as I got past…”

Verstappen gives a thumbs up: “That was great. I was like ‘thankyou!’”

Hamilton: “Maybe if I hadn’t had that s**** start, I don’t think there would’ve had been as big a gap to you guys.”

Verstappen: “When you did you pit, the first time. After George?”

The Sky cameras then cut away...

