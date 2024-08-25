F1 World Championship points after 2024 Dutch Grand Prix

Here are the F1 championship standings after the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix:

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 295 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 2 225 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1 192 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1 179 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1 172 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 154 7 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 139 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 122 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 50 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 24 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 22 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 22 13 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 12 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 8 15 Oliver Bearman GBR Scuderia Ferrari 0 6 16 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 5 17 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 5 18 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 0 4 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 20 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 0 0 21 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0

Lando Norris's dominant victory - and fastest lap - sees him cut Max Verstappen's championship lead down to 70 points with nine races to go.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 434 2 McLaren F1 Team 3 404 3 Scuderia Ferrari 2 370 4 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 276 5 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 74 6 Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 34 7 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 27 8 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 13 9 Williams Racing 0 4 10 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0

In the constructors' championship, McLaren continue to reduce Red Bull's lead.

A 1-4 result for McLaren sees them close to within 30 points of the reigning world champions.

A solid points haul from Ferrari sees them keep within touching distance, while Mercedes are nearly 100 points adrift in fourth.

Alpine add two points to their tally to pull further clear from Williams behind.