F1 World Championship points after 2024 Dutch Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix.

Podium
Here are the F1 championship standings after the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix: 

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing7295
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team2225
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1192
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1179
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1172
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2154
7Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing0139
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1122
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team050
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team024
11Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team022
12Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team022
13Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team012
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team08
15Oliver BearmanGBRScuderia Ferrari06
16Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team05
17Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team05
18Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing04
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
20Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00
21Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00

Lando Norris's dominant victory - and fastest lap - sees him cut Max Verstappen's championship lead down to 70 points with nine races to go. 

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1Oracle Red Bull Racing7434
2McLaren F1 Team3404
3Scuderia Ferrari2370
4Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team3276
5Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team074
6Visa Cash App RB F1 Team034
7MoneyGram Haas F1 Team027
8BWT Alpine F1 Team013
9Williams Racing04
10Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber00

In the constructors' championship, McLaren continue to reduce Red Bull's lead. 

A 1-4 result for McLaren sees them close to within 30 points of the reigning world champions. 

A solid points haul from Ferrari sees them keep within touching distance, while Mercedes are nearly 100 points adrift in fourth. 

Alpine add two points to their tally to pull further clear from Williams behind. 

 

