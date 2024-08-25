F1 World Championship points after 2024 Dutch Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix.
Here are the F1 championship standings after the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix:
|2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|295
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|225
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|192
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1
|179
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|172
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|154
|7
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|139
|8
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1
|122
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|50
|10
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|24
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|22
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|22
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|12
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|8
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|6
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|5
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|5
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|4
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
Lando Norris's dominant victory - and fastest lap - sees him cut Max Verstappen's championship lead down to 70 points with nine races to go.
|2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|434
|2
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|404
|3
|Scuderia Ferrari
|2
|370
|4
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|276
|5
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|74
|6
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|34
|7
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|27
|8
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|13
|9
|Williams Racing
|0
|4
|10
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
In the constructors' championship, McLaren continue to reduce Red Bull's lead.
A 1-4 result for McLaren sees them close to within 30 points of the reigning world champions.
A solid points haul from Ferrari sees them keep within touching distance, while Mercedes are nearly 100 points adrift in fourth.
Alpine add two points to their tally to pull further clear from Williams behind.