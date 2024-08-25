2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Race Results
Results from the Dutch Grand Prix, Round 15 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Here are the race results from the F1 2024 Dutch Grand Prix:
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|72 laps
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+22.896s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+25.439s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+27.337s
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+32.137s
|6
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+39.542s
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+44.617s
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+49.599s
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 lap
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+1 lap
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+1 lap
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+1 lap
|13
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+1 lap
|14
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|+1 lap
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 lap
|16
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|+1 lap
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+1 lap
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+1 lap
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+1 lap
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+2 laps