Here are the race results from the F1 2024 Dutch Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 72 laps 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +22.896s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari +25.439s 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +27.337s 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari +32.137s 6 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing +39.542s 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +44.617s 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +49.599s 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 lap 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +1 lap 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +1 lap 12 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team +1 lap 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +1 lap 14 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing +1 lap 15 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 lap 16 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing +1 lap 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team +1 lap 18 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +1 lap 19 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +1 lap 20 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +2 laps