2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Race Results

Results from the Dutch Grand Prix, Round 15 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team72 laps
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+22.896s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari+25.439s
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+27.337s
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari+32.137s
6Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing+39.542s
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+44.617s
8Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+49.599s
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+1 lap
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+1 lap
11Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+1 lap
12Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+1 lap
13Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+1 lap
14Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing+1 lap
15Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+1 lap
16Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing+1 lap
17Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+1 lap
18Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+1 lap
19Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+1 lap
20Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+2 laps

 

