Lando Norris overcomes another poor start to dominate F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Lando Norris kick started his second half of the season with a dominant display at the Dutch Grand Prix, Connor McDonagh reports from Zandvoort.

Lando Norris at the Dutch Grand Prix
Lando Norris bounced back from another poor start to dominate the F1 Dutch Grand Prix ahead of Max Verstappen.

Starting from pole position, Norris lost the lead into Turn 1 to Verstappen.

It means Norris has lost the lead every single time he’s started from pole position - six times in his career.

However, it didn’t deter Norris, who recovered to take a comfortable victory at Zandvoort.

Norris moved into DRS range on Lap 14 before overtaking the reigning world champion four laps later.

Verstappen, who was complaining about the handling of his RB20, was defenceless against Norris, who stormed past at Turn 1 on Lap 18.

From that point onwards, Norris controlled the race from the front, ultimately winning by over 20 seconds.

Norris' dominance was evident when he picked up the fastest lap of the race - picking up an extra point in the process.

Norris’ second career F1 victory means he sits 70 points behind Verstappen with nine rounds remaining.

Charles Leclerc drove a sensational race to finish third - on a weekend where Ferrari have struggled for outright pace.

After running close behind Oscar Piastri, Ferrari pulled the undercut to get ahead of the McLaren driver.

In response, McLaren went long to give Piastri a tyre offset in a bid to overtake him later in the race.

It didn’t work out as Piastri couldn’t get by, giving Leclerc the final spot on the podium behind Norris and Verstappen.

Still, Piastri’s fourth-place has allowed McLaren to close in on Red Bull in the constructors’ championship.

Carlos Sainz recovered from his Q2 exit to finish fifth, while Sergio Perez was sixth after Mercedes' two-stop strategy with George Russell didn't work out.

Despite a late charge on the softs, Russell finished seventh ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Pierre Gasly and Fernando Alonso rounded out the top 10 at Zandvoort.

