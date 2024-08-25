Lawrence Stroll put on the spot about Adrian Newey during Martin Brundle grid walk

Lawrence Stroll was unexpectedly asked about signing Adrian Newey at the F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

The Aston Martin boss was put on the spot by Sky Sports broadcaster Martin Brundle during his trademark grid walk.

After quizzing Stroll about his team’s chances at Zandvoort, Brundle slipped in a question related to Newey.

Brundle asked: “When does Adrian Newey start with you?”

Stroll responded: “I did not say that Adrian Newey was starting with me.”

A smiling Brundle replied: “No you didn’t, no. That was cheeky!”

The future of Newey is among the hottest topics in the F1 paddock.

The car design genius and current chief technology officer at Red Bull will exit the team that he joined in 2005 at the start of next year.

Newey, aged 65, is free to join another F1 team should he wish to extend his legendary career.

The importance over his arrival is because Newey could influence the 2026 car of his next employer, potentially sky-rocketing their hopes for the upcoming era of Formula 1 when the engine rules change.

Aston Martin and Ferrari are the teams most closely linked with signing Newey.

McLaren, Newey’s former team, have ruled themselves out of the hunt.

Billionaire team owner Stroll has made his ambition in F1 very clear.

The signing of two-time champion Fernando Alonso - and rewarding him with a new contract to continue leading the team - was a coup in itself.

Aston Martin are also opening a new Silverstone HQ.

In 2026 they will partner with Honda over a new engine.

Aston Martin already have Dan Fallows (Newey’s former Red Bull colleague) and have recently appointed Ferrari’s Enrico Cardile to their technical department.

Team principal Mike Krack has also been asked about Newey at Zandvoort.

Krack admitted Aston Martin should “adjust” their structure to get the best out of an esteemed individual like Newey.

But there is still no confirmation of where Newey will opt to go.