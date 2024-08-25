Fresh Ferrari hint an admission of defeat in Adrian Newey chase?

Ferrari’s Fred Vasseur has been asked about Adrian Newey - and his response hints that a link-up won’t happen.

Red Bull’s outgoing chief technology officer is a coveted figure in F1, and can start work at a new employer next season.

Aston Martin and Ferrari are the teams credited with the keenest interest in bringing Newey into their factory.

But Ferrari team principal Vasseur told Corriere della Sera: “I've always said that the group comes first.

“This applies to engineers, drivers and anyone.

“It is not the sum of talents that generates performance but a right combination of factors.

“Paris Saint-Germain have always taken the best, yet they have never won the Champions League.

“However, we are on the right track.”

Vasseur noted that financial restrictions means he prioritises a group above a singular transformative individual.

“Yes, it is a consequence of the budget cap,” he said.

“Previously Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes would have spent without limits, now it's not possible and they have to be more efficient.

“Other teams, however, are used to moving with reduced resources.

“This too is a lesson and the result is a championship never seen before where eight of them can win."

Vasseur clearly stated “no” when asked if Ferrari's new technical structure will be different from the one before.

However, key figures have exited Maranello.

Enrico Cardile represents a major loss to Ferrari and is a huge coup for Aston Martin, who signed him as their new chief technical officer.

“Stability does not mean keeping Cardile,” Vasseur replied.

“It means having a solid leadership group, with over a hundred people, among the most important in the entire Ferrari company, we meet regularly to discuss things.

“We are an organisation in which the collective matters more than the individual."

Vasseur backed his existing group, without Cardile, but added: “But I am also convinced that it needs reinforcements, and in fact we have hired 60 people in 12 months without advertising.

“Finally, there is also another aspect: with the budget cap it is impossible to always keep the same ones."