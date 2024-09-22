F1 World Championship points after 2024 Singapore Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.
Here are the updated F1 standings following the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix:
|2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|331
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|279
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|2
|245
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|237
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|190
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|174
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1
|155
|8
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|144
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|52
|10
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|24
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|24
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|22
|13
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|12
|14
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|12
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|8
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|7
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|6
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|5
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|0
|4
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
Lando Norris has reduced Max Verstappen's lead in the drivers' championship to 52 points with six rounds to go.
Oscar Piastri has closed in on Charles Leclerc - with just eight points between those two drivers.
Nico Hulkenberg has moved level with Lance Stroll on points.
|2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|McLaren F1 Team
|5
|516
|2
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|475
|3
|Scuderia Ferrari
|3
|441
|4
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|329
|5
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|84
|6
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|34
|7
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|31
|8
|Williams Racing
|0
|16
|9
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|13
|10
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
McLaren have extended their lead in the constructors' championship over Red Bull following the Singapore weekend.
Haas are now just three points behind VCARB in the race for sixth.
Sauber are still yet to score a point.