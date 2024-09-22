F1 World Championship points after 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

Here are the updated F1 standings following the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix:

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 331 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 3 279 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 2 245 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 2 237 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1 190 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 174 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 155 8 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 144 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 52 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 24 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 24 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 22 13 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 0 12 14 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 12 15 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 8 16 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 7 17 Oliver Bearman GBR Scuderia Ferrari 0 6 18 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 5 19 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 0 4 20 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 21 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 0 0 22 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0

Lando Norris has reduced Max Verstappen's lead in the drivers' championship to 52 points with six rounds to go.

Oscar Piastri has closed in on Charles Leclerc - with just eight points between those two drivers.

Nico Hulkenberg has moved level with Lance Stroll on points.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 McLaren F1 Team 5 516 2 Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 475 3 Scuderia Ferrari 3 441 4 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 329 5 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 84 6 Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 34 7 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 31 8 Williams Racing 0 16 9 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 13 10 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0

McLaren have extended their lead in the constructors' championship over Red Bull following the Singapore weekend.

Haas are now just three points behind VCARB in the race for sixth.

Sauber are still yet to score a point.