F1 World Championship points after 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen on track in Singapore
Max Verstappen on track in Singapore

Here are the updated F1 standings following the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix:

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing7331
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team3279
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari2245
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team2237
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1190
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2174
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1155
8Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing0144
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team052
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team024
11Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team024
12Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team022
13Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing012
14Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team012
15Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team08
16Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team07
17Oliver BearmanGBRScuderia Ferrari06
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team05
19Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing04
20Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
21Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00
22Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00

Lando Norris has reduced Max Verstappen's lead in the drivers' championship to 52 points with six rounds to go.

Oscar Piastri has closed in on Charles Leclerc - with just eight points between those two drivers. 

Nico Hulkenberg has moved level with Lance Stroll on points.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1McLaren F1 Team5516
2Oracle Red Bull Racing7475
3Scuderia Ferrari3441
4Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team3329
5Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team084
6Visa Cash App RB F1 Team034
7MoneyGram Haas F1 Team031
8Williams Racing016
9BWT Alpine F1 Team013
10Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber00

McLaren have extended their lead in the constructors' championship over Red Bull following the Singapore weekend.

Haas are now just three points behind VCARB in the race for sixth.

Sauber are still yet to score a point. 

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
Feature
1h ago
Singapore GP F1 driver ratings: Lando Norris escapes perfect 10 rating
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
1h ago
Sergio Perez calls for Red Bull upgrades after “total nightmare”
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
WSBK
News
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega admits Alvaro Bautista “is better than me” in key area
Nicolo Bulega, Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Lando Norris has 'no complaints' with Daniel Ricciardo fastest lap point ‘steal’
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
WSBK
News
2h ago
Pain management the key to “nice” Cremona World Superbike second place for Alvaro Bautista
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

F1
News
2h ago
Daniel Ricciardo reminded of decisions which “can’t have helped” F1 career
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
F1
News
3h ago
Mercedes admit to “wrong decision” with strategy which left Lewis Hamilton fuming
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Michelin “waiting to analyse the data” after “strange” Bagnaia race
Bagnaia, Martin, Bastianini, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
Bagnaia, Martin, Bastianini, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
F1
News
3h ago
Max Verstappen pays tribute to “great guy” Daniel Ricciardo after possible final F1 race
Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen
Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Rider Ratings: Factory KTM duo struggle at Emilia Romagna MotoGP
Jack Miller
Jack Miller