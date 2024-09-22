Lando Norris’ pace “going to have Red Bull scared” as crucial stat emerges

Nico Rosberg analyses F1 Singapore Grand Prix

Verstappen, Norris, Piastri
Verstappen, Norris, Piastri

Max Verstappen will mathematically win the F1 title if he finishes as runner-up, behind Lando Norris, at every race for the rest of the season.

Verstappen has a 52-point lead at the summit of the championship despite Norris dominating the F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

But despite that stat, Norris looks likelier to win every race for the rest of the year than Verstappen does to remain directly behind him.

“More than the win, it was the performance and the speed today,” Nico Rosberg analysed on Sky Sports.

“That is going to have Red Bull scared.

“With this speed until the end of the year, it’s realistic that “Lando can win the remaining races.

“For Max to come second is so difficult.”

McLaren have proven that they now possess the fastest car in F1 after another dominant display.

Questions remain about whether they should have treated Norris as their No1 driver earlier in the season to boost his title hopes.

Rosberg disagrees: “It was too premature to compromise Oscar Piastri. He is still in the championship hunt, he can mathematically do it if things go his way.

“They will, at some point, apply team orders.”

Jamie Chadwick said about Piastri, who completed the podium in Singapore: “There is a fine line between him helping Lando, and him feeling like a No 2 driver.

“McLaren can’t afford to put him in that box and make him feel second-best to Lando, because he isn’t.”

McLaren CEO Zak Brown analysed the race: “A couple of close calls. Lando said to me in parc ferme ‘did you see that I hit the wall?’ I said ‘yes, a couple of times…’

“What an awesome drive. What an awesome race car that all the men and women at McLaren have put together.

“Oscar drove brilliantly so it’s been close to a perfect weekend.”

Brown said about McLaren’s newfound dominance over Red Bull: “Everything has come together. The development of the car has come together.

“We’ve got a lot of momentum but we know in this sport how quickly things can move.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
Feature
2h ago
Singapore GP F1 driver ratings: Lando Norris escapes perfect 10 rating
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
2h ago
Sergio Perez calls for Red Bull upgrades after “total nightmare”
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
WSBK
News
3h ago
Nicolo Bulega admits Alvaro Bautista “is better than me” in key area
Nicolo Bulega, Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Lando Norris has 'no complaints' with Daniel Ricciardo fastest lap point ‘steal’
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
WSBK
News
3h ago
Pain management the key to “nice” Cremona World Superbike second place for Alvaro Bautista
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

F1
News
3h ago
Daniel Ricciardo reminded of decisions which “can’t have helped” F1 career
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
F1
News
4h ago
Mercedes admit to “wrong decision” with strategy which left Lewis Hamilton fuming
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Michelin “waiting to analyse the data” after “strange” Bagnaia race
Bagnaia, Martin, Bastianini, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
Bagnaia, Martin, Bastianini, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
F1
News
4h ago
Max Verstappen pays tribute to “great guy” Daniel Ricciardo after possible final F1 race
Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen
Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Rider Ratings: Factory KTM duo struggle at Emilia Romagna MotoGP
Jack Miller
Jack Miller