Starting grid for F1 United States Grand Prix sprint race
This is how the sprint race at the F1 United States Grand Prix will start.
Here is the starting grid for the sprint race on Saturday at the F1 United States Grand Prix.
|2024 F1 United States Grand Prix sprint race - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|6
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|8
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|10
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|11
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|13
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|16
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Red Bull's Max Verstappen starts from pole position, with Mercedes' George Russell joining him on the front row of the COTA grid.
Charles Leclerc will go from third ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz.
Nico Hulkenberg lines up from a strong sixth, while Lewis Hamilton goes from seventh.
Rounding out the top-10 are Kevin Magnussen, Yuki Tsunoda and Franco Colapinto.
Sergio Perez lines up a disappointed 11th, with Oscar Piastri down in a lowly 16th.