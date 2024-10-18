Starting grid for F1 United States Grand Prix sprint race

Here is the starting grid for the sprint race on Saturday at the F1 United States Grand Prix.

2024 F1 United States Grand Prix sprint race - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 6 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 8 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 9 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 10 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 11 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 14 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 15 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 16 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 17 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 18 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 19 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 20 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Red Bull's Max Verstappen starts from pole position, with Mercedes' George Russell joining him on the front row of the COTA grid.

Charles Leclerc will go from third ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz.

Nico Hulkenberg lines up from a strong sixth, while Lewis Hamilton goes from seventh.

Rounding out the top-10 are Kevin Magnussen, Yuki Tsunoda and Franco Colapinto.

Sergio Perez lines up a disappointed 11th, with Oscar Piastri down in a lowly 16th.