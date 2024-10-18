Starting grid for F1 United States Grand Prix sprint race

This is how the sprint race at the F1 United States Grand Prix will start.

Max Verstappen will start from pole

Here is the starting grid for the sprint race on Saturday at the F1 United States Grand Prix.

2024 F1 United States Grand Prix sprint race - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
6Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
7Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
8Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
9Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
10Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing
11Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
13Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
14Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
16Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
17Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
18Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
19Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
20Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Red Bull's Max Verstappen starts from pole position, with Mercedes' George Russell joining him on the front row of the COTA grid. 

Charles Leclerc will go from third ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz. 

Nico Hulkenberg lines up from a strong sixth, while Lewis Hamilton goes from seventh. 

Rounding out the top-10 are Kevin Magnussen, Yuki Tsunoda and Franco Colapinto. 

Sergio Perez lines up a disappointed 11th, with Oscar Piastri down in a lowly 16th. 

