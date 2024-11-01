2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m10.610s 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m10.791s 3 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m10.805s 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m10.950s 5 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m10.955s 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m11.038s 7 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m11.100s 8 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m11.124s 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m11.215s 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m11.216s 11 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m11.301s 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m11.483s 13 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 1m11.619s 14 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m11.651s 15 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m11.712s 16 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m11.754s 17 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m11.783s 18 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m11.827s 19 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m11.845s 20 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m12.883s

Championship hopeful Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren in the one and only practice session at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Norris ended up a tenth clear of George Russell's Mercedes and last-minute Haas stand-in Oliver Bearman, who impressed on his way to posting the third-quickest time after replacing the unwell Kevin Magnussen.

Oscar Piastri was fourth in the second McLaren, ahead of Alex Albon's Williams and the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Nico Hulkenberg placed his Haas eighth, with Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly rounding out the top-10 for Aston Martin and Alpine respectively.