2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Full results from Friday practice at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Round 21 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m10.610s
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m10.791s
|3
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m10.805s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m10.950s
|5
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m10.955s
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m11.038s
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m11.100s
|8
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m11.124s
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m11.215s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m11.216s
|11
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m11.301s
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m11.483s
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|1m11.619s
|14
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m11.651s
|15
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m11.712s
|16
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m11.754s
|17
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m11.783s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m11.827s
|19
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m11.845s
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m12.883s
Championship hopeful Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren in the one and only practice session at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
Norris ended up a tenth clear of George Russell's Mercedes and last-minute Haas stand-in Oliver Bearman, who impressed on his way to posting the third-quickest time after replacing the unwell Kevin Magnussen.
Oscar Piastri was fourth in the second McLaren, ahead of Alex Albon's Williams and the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.
Nico Hulkenberg placed his Haas eighth, with Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly rounding out the top-10 for Aston Martin and Alpine respectively.