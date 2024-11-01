2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Full results from Friday practice at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Round 21 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m10.610s
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m10.791s
3Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m10.805s
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m10.950s
5Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m10.955s
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m11.038s
7Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m11.100s
8Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m11.124s
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m11.215s
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m11.216s
11Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m11.301s
12Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m11.483s
13Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing1m11.619s
14Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m11.651s
15Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m11.712s
16Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m11.754s
17Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m11.783s
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m11.827s
19Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m11.845s
20Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m12.883s 

Championship hopeful Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren in the one and only practice session at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. 

Norris ended up a tenth clear of George Russell's Mercedes and last-minute Haas stand-in Oliver Bearman, who impressed on his way to posting the third-quickest time after replacing the unwell Kevin Magnussen. 

Oscar Piastri was fourth in the second McLaren, ahead of Alex Albon's Williams and the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. 

Nico Hulkenberg placed his Haas eighth, with Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly rounding out the top-10 for Aston Martin and Alpine respectively. 

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Damon Hill remains critical of Max Verstappen's “fear and intimidation” tactics
Damon Hill
Damon Hill
F1
News
1h ago
Christian Horner stands by Lando Norris claim but accepts second penalty
Christian Horner
Christian Horner
F1
News
2h ago
Lando Norris leads George Russell in Brazil practice, Ollie Bearman impresses with P3
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
Results
2h ago
2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
F1
News
2h ago
FIA confirm engine penalty for Max Verstappen as Red Bull give Sergio Perez new chassis
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

More News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Marc Marquez: “Since my injury I’m struggling and I cannot compensate anymore”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
Feature
3h ago
Lap time analysis: Pecco Bagnaia v Jorge Martin
Bagnaia, Martin
Bagnaia, Martin
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Francesco Bagnaia knows "Enea Bastianini will not help me”
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
F1
3h ago
2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Friday practice and sprint qualifying LIVE
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
RR
News
4h ago
Problem for Davey Todd as Armoy 2025 to clash with BSB
Davey Todd, 2024 Armoy Road Races. Credit: AMRRC/Facebook.
Davey Todd, 2024 Armoy Road Races. Credit: AMRRC/Facebook.