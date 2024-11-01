Lando Norris leads George Russell in Brazil practice, Ollie Bearman impresses with P3

Lando Norris topped the timesheets in practice for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, 0.181s ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell.

Norris left it late to storm to the top of the timesheets with a 1m10.610s.

The McLaren driver will be keen to capitalise on Max Verstappen’s engine penalty this weekend, with the Dutchman hit with a five-place grid drop for a new ICE.

Russell was the first driver out there to go on the softs - and he ended up as Norris’ nearest challenger.

Both Russell and Lewis Hamilton complained about the bumpy nature of the Interlagos circuit, even though it’s been resurfaced.

Oliver Bearman was the star of the session, setting the third-fastest time for Haas.

Bearman is standing in for Kevin Magnussen for sprint qualifying and the sprint race, with the Dane battling illness.

Bearman was third-fastest in the Haas, 0.195s down on Norris’ top time.

Oscar Piastri completed the top four for McLaren, 0.3s off his teammate.

Alex Albon was an impressive fifth for Williams, just ahead of the two Ferraris, while Nico Hulkenberg made it two Haas cars in the top eight.

Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10 in FP1.

Verstappen was down in 15th after failing to set a representative lap on the softs.

Had he completed the lap he was on, it was likely good enough for P3/P4.

Hamilton also failed to set a lap on the softer rubber, ending up 16th overall.