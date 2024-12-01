2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Race Results
Results from the Qatar Grand Prix, Round 23 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Here are the full results from the F1 Qatar Grand Prix:
|2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|57 Laps
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+6.031s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+6.819s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+14.104s
|5
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+16.782s
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+17.476s
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+19.867s
|8
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+25.360s
|9
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+32.117s
|10
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+35.762s
|11
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+50.243s
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+56.122s
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+61.100s
|14
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+62.656s
|15
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|+1 Lap
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|DNF
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|DNF
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|DNF
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|DNF
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|DNF
Max Verstappen claimed his ninth win of the 2024 F1 season, coming out on top at the Qatar Grand Prix.
Verstappen took the lead of the race into Turn 1 and didn't look back from that moment onwards.
Lando Norris looked on course to finish second behind Verstappen - but picked up a 10-second time penalty for speeding under yellow flags.
Oscar Piastri finished third behind Charles Leclerc as they joined Verstappen on the podium.
George Russell secured fourth after below-par pit stop cost him several seconds.
Pierre Gasly scored a brilliant fifth in Alpine to move them back ahead of Haas in the constructors'.
Finally, Sauber scored their first points of the year with Zhou Guanyu in eighth.