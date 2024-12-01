2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Race Results

Results from the Qatar Grand Prix, Round 23 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

The start of the Qatar GP
Here are the full results from the F1 Qatar Grand Prix: 

PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing57 Laps
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari+6.031s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+6.819s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+14.104s
5Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+16.782s
6Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari+17.476s
7Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+19.867s
8Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+25.360s
9Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+32.117s
10Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+35.762s
11Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+50.243s
12Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+56.122s
13Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+61.100s
14Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+62.656s
15Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing+1 Lap
 Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 TeamDNF
 Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull RacingDNF
 Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 TeamDNF
 Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 TeamDNF
 Franco ColapintoARGWilliams RacingDNF

Max Verstappen claimed his ninth win of the 2024 F1 season, coming out on top at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Verstappen took the lead of the race into Turn 1 and didn't look back from that moment onwards.

Lando Norris looked on course to finish second behind Verstappen - but picked up a 10-second time penalty for speeding under yellow flags.

Oscar Piastri finished third behind Charles Leclerc as they joined Verstappen on the podium.

George Russell secured fourth after below-par pit stop cost him several seconds.

Pierre Gasly scored a brilliant fifth in Alpine to move them back ahead of Haas in the constructors'.

Finally, Sauber scored their first points of the year with Zhou Guanyu in eighth. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

