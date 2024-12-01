Here are the full results from the F1 Qatar Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 57 Laps 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari +6.031s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +6.819s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +14.104s 5 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +16.782s 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari +17.476s 7 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +19.867s 8 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +25.360s 9 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +32.117s 10 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team +35.762s 11 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +50.243s 12 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +56.122s 13 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team +61.100s 14 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team +62.656s 15 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing +1 Lap Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team DNF Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing DNF Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team DNF Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team DNF Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing DNF

Max Verstappen claimed his ninth win of the 2024 F1 season, coming out on top at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Verstappen took the lead of the race into Turn 1 and didn't look back from that moment onwards.

Lando Norris looked on course to finish second behind Verstappen - but picked up a 10-second time penalty for speeding under yellow flags.

Oscar Piastri finished third behind Charles Leclerc as they joined Verstappen on the podium.

George Russell secured fourth after below-par pit stop cost him several seconds.

Pierre Gasly scored a brilliant fifth in Alpine to move them back ahead of Haas in the constructors'.

Finally, Sauber scored their first points of the year with Zhou Guanyu in eighth.