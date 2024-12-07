2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Round 24 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Here are the full results from qualifying at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:

PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m23.682s1m23.098s1m22.595s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m23.640s1m23.199s1m22.804s
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m23.487s1m22.985s1m22.824s
4Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m23.722s1m23.040s1m22.886s
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m23.516s1m22.998s1m22.945s
6Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m23.548s1m23.086s1m22.984s
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m23.678s1m23.283s1m23.132s
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m23.794s1m23.268s1m23.196s
9Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m23.481s1m23.341s1m23.204s
10Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m23.559s1m23.379s1m23.264s
11Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m23.735s1m23.419s 
12Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m23.733s1m23.472s 
13Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m23.729s1m23.784s 
14Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m23.302s1m23.833s 
15Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m23.632s1m23.877s 
16Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m23.821s  
17Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m23.880s  
18Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m23.887s  
19Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing1m23.912s  
20Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m24.105s  

McLaren locked out the front row in a crucial qualifying session for McLaren at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

McLaren could win the F1 constructors' championship this weekend - they sit 21 points ahead of Ferrari heading into the final race on Sunday.

Carlos Sainz is the lead Ferrari in third after Charles Leclerc was knocked out in Q2 after his best lap time was deleted for track limits.

Leclerc will start from the back of the grid due to his engine penalty. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

