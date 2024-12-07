2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Round 24 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m23.682s
|1m23.098s
|1m22.595s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m23.640s
|1m23.199s
|1m22.804s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m23.487s
|1m22.985s
|1m22.824s
|4
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m23.722s
|1m23.040s
|1m22.886s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m23.516s
|1m22.998s
|1m22.945s
|6
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m23.548s
|1m23.086s
|1m22.984s
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m23.678s
|1m23.283s
|1m23.132s
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m23.794s
|1m23.268s
|1m23.196s
|9
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m23.481s
|1m23.341s
|1m23.204s
|10
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m23.559s
|1m23.379s
|1m23.264s
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m23.735s
|1m23.419s
|12
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m23.733s
|1m23.472s
|13
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m23.729s
|1m23.784s
|14
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m23.302s
|1m23.833s
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m23.632s
|1m23.877s
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m23.821s
|17
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m23.880s
|18
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m23.887s
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|1m23.912s
|20
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m24.105s
McLaren locked out the front row in a crucial qualifying session for McLaren at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
McLaren could win the F1 constructors' championship this weekend - they sit 21 points ahead of Ferrari heading into the final race on Sunday.
Carlos Sainz is the lead Ferrari in third after Charles Leclerc was knocked out in Q2 after his best lap time was deleted for track limits.
Leclerc will start from the back of the grid due to his engine penalty.