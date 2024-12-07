Here are the full results from qualifying at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m23.682s 1m23.098s 1m22.595s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m23.640s 1m23.199s 1m22.804s 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m23.487s 1m22.985s 1m22.824s 4 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m23.722s 1m23.040s 1m22.886s 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m23.516s 1m22.998s 1m22.945s 6 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m23.548s 1m23.086s 1m22.984s 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m23.678s 1m23.283s 1m23.132s 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m23.794s 1m23.268s 1m23.196s 9 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m23.481s 1m23.341s 1m23.204s 10 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m23.559s 1m23.379s 1m23.264s 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m23.735s 1m23.419s 12 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m23.733s 1m23.472s 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m23.729s 1m23.784s 14 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m23.302s 1m23.833s 15 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m23.632s 1m23.877s 16 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m23.821s 17 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m23.880s 18 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m23.887s 19 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 1m23.912s 20 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m24.105s

McLaren locked out the front row in a crucial qualifying session for McLaren at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

McLaren could win the F1 constructors' championship this weekend - they sit 21 points ahead of Ferrari heading into the final race on Sunday.

Carlos Sainz is the lead Ferrari in third after Charles Leclerc was knocked out in Q2 after his best lap time was deleted for track limits.

Leclerc will start from the back of the grid due to his engine penalty.