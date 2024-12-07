Lewis Hamilton 18th in disastrous final F1 qualifying for Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton suffers shocking final F1 qualifying for Mercedes, reports Lewis Larkam in Abu Dhabi.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton suffered a Q1 elimination in his final qualifying appearance for Mercedes at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion could only qualify 18th at the Yas Marina circuit as he dropped out in the first session in a miserable last qualifying outing for the Silver Arrows.

Hamilton claimed over team radio that he “messed that lap up big time guys!”.

Hamilton was unfortunate to have a bollard get stuck under his car after it was dislodged by Kevin Magnussen’s towards the end of the lap.

That undoubtedly would have cost Hamilton time through the final two corners, and he missed the cut to advance into Q2 by just 0.093 seconds. 

Hamilton will line up 16th for Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with grid penalties for Charles Leclerc and Alex Albon set to promote him up two places on the grid. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
11h ago
Nico Hulkenberg hit with F1 grid penalty for overtaking offence in Abu Dhabi
Nico Hulkenberg
Nico Hulkenberg
F1
News
11h ago
Starting grid for F1 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after Nico Hulkenberg penalty
Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz
Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz
F1
News
11h ago
George Russell joins exclusive club with qualifying triumph over Lewis Hamilton
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
11h ago
George Russell joins exclusive club with latest triumph over Lewis Hamilton
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
12h ago
Charles Leclerc refuses to give up on F1 title despite Q2 exit: “I believe in miracles”
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

More News

F1
News
12h ago
Max Verstappen sheds light on F1 driver dinner after George Russell row
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
12h ago
Lewis Hamilton says bollard strike “just my luck” in nightmare qualifying
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
12h ago
Toto Wolff apologises to Lewis Hamilton for “idiotic mistake” | “We totally let him down”
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff
F1
News
13h ago
Lando Norris wants to beat Ferrari “in style” after F1 Abu Dhabi GP pole
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
13h ago
Lando Norris takes Abu Dhabi pole with McLaren on course to claim F1 title
Lando Norris
Lando Norris