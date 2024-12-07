Lando Norris takes Abu Dhabi pole with McLaren on course to claim F1 title

McLaren poised to win F1 constructors' title as Lando Norris takes pole, reports Lewis Larkam in Abu Dhabi.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris beat teammate Oscar Piastri to pole position at the season ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to put McLaren on course to win the F1 constructors’ championship.

McLaren translated their fine practice form in qualifying as Norris clinched pole by 0.209 seconds ahead of Piastri. The Woking outfit are in prime position to claim their first constructors’ world title since 1998, heading into Sunday’s grand prix with a 21-point advantage over Ferrari.

Carlos Sainz was third-quickest for Ferrari and just 0.229s behind Norris. Behind the Spaniard, Nico Hulkenberg took a shock fourth with a stunning lap in his final outing for Haas.

Red Bull’s four-time world champion Max Verstappen was only fifth, ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Mercedes George Russell.

Lewis Hamilton suffered a nightmare final qualifying appearance for Mercedes as he ended up being knocked out in Q1 with the 18th-fastest time, having struck a bollard on his final flying lap. 

Fernando Alonso was eighth for Aston Martin, while Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas outpaced Sergio Perez, with the Red Bull driver completing the top-10.

Yuki Tsunoda once again outqualified Liam Lawson as the RB duo narrowly missed out on Q3 in 11th and 12th, ahead of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc suffered a shock exit in Q2 after seeing his quickest lap - which was good enough for a spot in the top-10 - deleted for a track limits infringement at Turn 1.

Behind Leclerc, Kevin Magnussen could only produce a lap good enough for 15th in his Haas.

Alex Albon was the quicker of the Williams drivers in 16th, ahead of Sauber’s Zhou Guanyu, Hamilton, and teammate Franco Colapinto.

Jack Doohan was the slowest driver in 20th on his F1 debut for Alpine, having replaced Esteban Ocon fore the season finale. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

