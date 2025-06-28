2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Lando Norris heads McLaren 1-2 in final practice for the 2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris on top in FP3 for Austrian GP

2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Practice Results (3) 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m04.324s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m04.442s 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m04.534s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m04.574s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m04.790s 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m05.018s 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m05.053s 8 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m05.062s 9 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m05.139s 10 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m05.182s 11 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m05.182s 12 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m05.243s 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m05.283s 14 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m05.314s 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m05.326s 16 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m05.366s 17 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m05.366s 18 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m05.519s 19 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m05.546s 20 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m06.023s

Lando Norris continued his strong start to the weekend in final practice at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The British driver set the pace in FP3 as he looks to bounce back from a disappointing weekend last time out in Montreal.

McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri was a tenth off in final practice.

Max Verstappen rounded out the top three, 0.2s off Norris’ top time.

The Ferraris were next up in fourth and fifth, with Charles Leclerc ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli were sixth and seventh-fastest, while Lance Stroll, Yuki Tsunoda and Gabriel Bortoleto rounded out the top 10.