2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Full results from final practice at the Austrian Grand Prix, Round 11 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris heads McLaren 1-2 in final practice for the 2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Practice Results (3)
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m04.324s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m04.442s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m04.534s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m04.574s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m04.790s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m05.018s
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m05.053s
8Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m05.062s
9Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m05.139s
10Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m05.182s
11Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m05.182s
12Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m05.243s
13Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m05.283s
14Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m05.314s
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m05.326s
16Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m05.366s
17Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m05.366s
18Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m05.519s
19Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m05.546s
20Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m06.023s

Lando Norris continued his strong start to the weekend in final practice at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The British driver set the pace in FP3 as he looks to bounce back from a disappointing weekend last time out in Montreal.

McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri was a tenth off in final practice.

Max Verstappen rounded out the top three, 0.2s off Norris’ top time.

The Ferraris were next up in fourth and fifth, with Charles Leclerc ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli were sixth and seventh-fastest, while Lance Stroll, Yuki Tsunoda and Gabriel Bortoleto rounded out the top 10.

