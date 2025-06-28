2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Full results from final practice at the Austrian Grand Prix, Round 11 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris heads McLaren 1-2 in final practice for the 2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix.
|2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Practice Results (3)
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m04.324s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m04.442s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m04.534s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m04.574s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m04.790s
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m05.018s
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m05.053s
|8
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m05.062s
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m05.139s
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m05.182s
|11
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m05.182s
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m05.243s
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m05.283s
|14
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m05.314s
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m05.326s
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m05.366s
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m05.366s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m05.519s
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m05.546s
|20
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m06.023s
Lando Norris continued his strong start to the weekend in final practice at the Austrian Grand Prix.
The British driver set the pace in FP3 as he looks to bounce back from a disappointing weekend last time out in Montreal.
McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri was a tenth off in final practice.
Max Verstappen rounded out the top three, 0.2s off Norris’ top time.
The Ferraris were next up in fourth and fifth, with Charles Leclerc ahead of Lewis Hamilton.
George Russell and Kimi Antonelli were sixth and seventh-fastest, while Lance Stroll, Yuki Tsunoda and Gabriel Bortoleto rounded out the top 10.