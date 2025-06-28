Yuki Tsunoda reveals amusing moment he mistook Brad Pitt for a “random fan”

Brad Pitt on set for the F1 Movie
Yuki Tsunoda has recalled the hilarious moment he mistook Brad Pitt for a “random fan” in New York City.

The Red Bull F1 driver jetted in to New York following the Canadian Grand Prix to attend the F1 Movie Premiere alongside the film’s stars including Hollywood legend Pitt, who plays the main character Sonny Hayes.

Tsunoda said he bumped into Pitt as he was leaving his hotel - but did not realise it was the Academy Award-winning actor calling his name from behind. Instead, the Japanese driver mistook Pitt for a fan.

"Yeah, [I thought he was] a random fan. And when I looked behind, it was Brad Pitt. And yeah, he just came to me and said 'hi'. So he's a really fun guy. Very nice guy,” Tsunoda revealed.

When asked if he felt the Japanese audience would enjoy the F1 Movie, Tsunoda replied: "Yeah, I guess so.

"Everyone loves Brad Pitt, right? Everyone loves Brad Pitt. It's quite cool because he's a really nice guy.”

Tsunoda added: "It's good. It’s a mix between reality and a bit of a Hollywood show, you know? It's not going to be Fast and Furious, but it's still realistic.”

F1 has been directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, while seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton served as an executive producer on the project.

Pitt feels Sainz and Gasly could be actors

Pitt picked out Carlos Sainz and Pierre Gasly as F1 drivers he feels have the biggest potential to explore a future in acting.

"I'm going to give Carlos Sainz, he’s definite,” Pitt said in an interview with ABC on the red carpet. “I'm going to say Pierre Gasly. He's got a feel for it. Of course Lewis can do anything.”

The movie has largely been met with a positive response by F1 drivers. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

