George Russell advised to gamble on short-term Mercedes deal for 2026 F1 title shot

“The only thing is, if I was George, I’d be a bit annoyed because he’s driving superbly this season.”

Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok believes George Russell should accept a short-term Mercedes deal to ensure he has a shot at the title next year.

The big talking point in the F1 paddock at the Austrian Grand Prix is Mercedes’ driver line-up next year.

Russell revealed in an interview with Sky Sports that talks are ongoing between Mercedes and Max Verstappen.

While Max Verstappen’s Red Bull contract expires at the end of 2028, it’s believed his current deal has an exit clause that could see him leave the team early.

As a result, Mercedes are exploring the possibility of signing Verstappen.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has kept his cards to his chest, suggesting any talks with Verstappen are not just about 2026 but the longer term.

Russell, who, along with Verstappen, has been a standout performer this year, hasn’t been bothered by the speculation and remains confident of being on the grid next year.

Wolff has publicly expressed interest in the four-time champion as he wanted Verstappen as a possible replacement for Lewis Hamilton.

Chandhok’s advice for Russell

2026 will see new technical rules come into play with significant changes to the power units.

Many teams expect Mercedes to be the team to beat in 2026, potentially giving George Russell his first title shot if he’s given a new contract.

While Chandhok thinks it’s natural for Russell to be “annoyed” by the rumours, he should commit to Mercedes even if they give him a shorter deal.

“But if Mercedes think they can get Verstappen for 2027, then that has an impact,” Chandhok said.

“Does Russell just sign a one-year deal to be honest, if I was him, you’d still take that because the Mercedes power... Well, also the Mercedes power unit could be the one to have next year. And suddenly, you could land a set of circumstances.

“It puts you as a favourite for the World Championship next year. But it’s tough. It’s a tough call to make. The only thing is, if I was George, I’d be a bit annoyed because he’s driving superbly this season.

“He’s nine two up in qualifying to Antonelli. Okay, Antonelli is a rookie. I get that. But he’s still nine to up in qualifying. He’s finished on the podium in five out of the 10 Grand Prix.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

