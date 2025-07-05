2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Full results from final practice at the British Grand Prix, Round 12 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Charles Leclerc fastest in final practice at the F1 British Grand Prix.
|2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Practice Results (3)
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m25.498s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m25.566s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m25.585s
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m25.606s
|5
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m26.104s
|6
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m26.112s
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m26.119s
|8
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m26.125s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m26.129s
|10
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m26.256s
|11
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m26.332s
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m26.332s
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m26.377s
|14
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m26.422s
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m26.499s
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m26.501s
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m26.894s
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m27.597s
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m27.600s
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m27.878s
Leclerc put Ferrari on top of the timesheet heading into qualifying at the British Grand Prix.
The Monegasque lapped 0.068s faster than McLaren's championship leader Oscar Piastri, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen was third, just 0.087s off the pace.
Home favourite Lando Norris was fourth quickest and just 0.108s behind Leclerc heading into what looks set to be an open battle for pole position at Silverstone.
Yuki Tsunoda was an improved P5 in the second Red Bull, ahead of Oliver Bearman, who ended FP3 in the barriers on the way into the pitlane.
The British rookie could be in trouble and faces an investigation as his late crash happened under a red flag for a big spin for Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto.
Alex Albon put his Williams seventh ahead of Mercedes' George Russell, whose last lap was ruined by a lock up.
The Racing Bulls pair of Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson completed the top-10.
Lewis Hamilton was only 11th but the seven-time world champion did not set a representative lap on soft tyres.
Hamilton had been on a lap quicker than Leclerc but it was scuppered by a red flag for debris, causing him to abort the effort and return to the pits.