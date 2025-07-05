2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Full results from final practice at the British Grand Prix, Round 12 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Charles Leclerc fastest in final practice at the F1 British Grand Prix. 

1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m25.498s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m25.566s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m25.585s
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m25.606s
5Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m26.104s
6Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m26.112s
7Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m26.119s
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m26.125s
9Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m26.129s
10Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m26.256s
11Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m26.332s
12Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m26.332s
13Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m26.377s
14Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m26.422s
15Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m26.499s
16Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m26.501s
17Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m26.894s
18Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m27.597s
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m27.600s
20Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m27.878s

Leclerc put Ferrari on top of the timesheet heading into qualifying at the British Grand Prix. 

The Monegasque lapped 0.068s faster than McLaren's championship leader Oscar Piastri, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen was third, just 0.087s off the pace. 

Home favourite Lando Norris was fourth quickest and just 0.108s behind Leclerc heading into what looks set to be an open battle for pole position at Silverstone. 

Yuki Tsunoda was an improved P5 in the second Red Bull, ahead of Oliver Bearman, who ended FP3 in the barriers on the way into the pitlane. 

The British rookie could be in trouble and faces an investigation as his late crash happened under a red flag for a big spin for Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto. 

Alex Albon put his Williams seventh ahead of Mercedes' George Russell, whose last lap was ruined by a lock up. 

The Racing Bulls pair of Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson completed the top-10. 

Lewis Hamilton was only 11th but the seven-time world champion did not set a representative lap on soft tyres. 

Hamilton had been on a lap quicker than Leclerc but it was scuppered by a red flag for debris, causing him to abort the effort and return to the pits. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

