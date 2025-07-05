2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Charles Leclerc fastest in final practice at the F1 British Grand Prix.

2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Practice Results (3) 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m25.498s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m25.566s 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m25.585s 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m25.606s 5 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m26.104s 6 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m26.112s 7 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m26.119s 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m26.125s 9 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m26.129s 10 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m26.256s 11 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m26.332s 12 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m26.332s 13 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m26.377s 14 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m26.422s 15 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m26.499s 16 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m26.501s 17 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m26.894s 18 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m27.597s 19 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m27.600s 20 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m27.878s

Leclerc put Ferrari on top of the timesheet heading into qualifying at the British Grand Prix.

The Monegasque lapped 0.068s faster than McLaren's championship leader Oscar Piastri, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen was third, just 0.087s off the pace.

Home favourite Lando Norris was fourth quickest and just 0.108s behind Leclerc heading into what looks set to be an open battle for pole position at Silverstone.

Yuki Tsunoda was an improved P5 in the second Red Bull, ahead of Oliver Bearman, who ended FP3 in the barriers on the way into the pitlane.

The British rookie could be in trouble and faces an investigation as his late crash happened under a red flag for a big spin for Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto.

Alex Albon put his Williams seventh ahead of Mercedes' George Russell, whose last lap was ruined by a lock up.

The Racing Bulls pair of Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson completed the top-10.

Lewis Hamilton was only 11th but the seven-time world champion did not set a representative lap on soft tyres.

Hamilton had been on a lap quicker than Leclerc but it was scuppered by a red flag for debris, causing him to abort the effort and return to the pits.