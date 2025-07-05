Jenson Button names F1 star “the worst teammate to have” as “you can’t rattle him”

2009 F1 champion Jenson Button believes Oscar Piastri is the “worst teammate to have” because you’re unable to get under his skin.

Piastri sits at the top of the 2025 F1 drivers’ standings heading into Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

The Australian is 15 points ahead of teammate Lando Norris in the championship.

Piastri has more wins than Norris, whose season up until recently has been littered with mistakes.

It’s widely accepted that Norris has a slight edge on raw speed, but Piastri’s composure makes him a formidable competitor.

Speaking on Sky’s F1 Show after FP2 on Friday, Button credited Piastri for how he responds to adversity.

“With Oscar, he just comes back stronger when he has a tough weekend,” Button explained. “He’s so calm. For me, Oscar would be the worst teammate to have because you can’t rattle him. It’s really tough.

“But then Lando’s extremely quick, so they have their strengths and weaknesses.”

Is Norris the quicker F1 driver?

Norris produced a masterclass last time out at the Austrian Grand Prix, storming to pole by over 0.5s.

Given the short nature of the Red Bull Ring, it was a mighty effort from Norris, who has struggled over one lap in 2025.

Norris dismantled Piastri in the teammate head-to-head in qualifying last year, winning out 20-4.

This year, it’s already 6-5 in Piastri’s favour in Grand Prix qualifying.

Despite the current qualifying statistics, ex-F1 driver David Coulthard feels Piastri doesn’t have Norris’ ultimate raw speed.

“In truth, I just don’t think he’s got the pace in a single lap relative to Lando,” Coulthard said after Austria.