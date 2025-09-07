2025 F1 Italian GP - Race Results: Max Verstappen wins ahead of Lando Norris

Full results from the Italian Grand Prix, Round 16 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Max Verstappen storms to his third victory of the 2025 F1 season.

2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing53 Laps
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+19.207s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+21.351s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+25.624s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+32.881s
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+37.449s
7Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing+50.537s
8Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+58.484s
9Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+59.762s
10Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+63.891s
11Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing+64.469s
12Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+79.288s
13Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing+80.701s
14Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+82.351s
15Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+1 Lap
16Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+1 Lap
17Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+1 Lap
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+1 Lap
 Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 TeamDNF
 Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick SauberDNF

Max Verstappen has claimed his third F1 victory of the season, winning ahead of McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen was forced to give up the lead after the start of Lap 2.

The Dutchman cut the first corner to keep the lead, meaning he had to let Norris back through.

Norris didn’t stay in the lead for long, with Verstappen overtaking Norris into Turn 1 on Lap 4.

Verstappen had the race pace to beat the two McLarens comfortably, winning by over 19 seconds.

Norris came home second, but it wasn’t a smooth end to the race for the McLarens.

McLaren decided to stop Piastri first, giving him a possible undercut on his teammate.

A slow stop for Norris meant Piastri got ahead, forcing McLaren to deploy team orders.

Piastri complied, allowing Norris to get back into second.

Behind the top three, Charles Leclerc fought hard to finish fourth, beating George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Alex Albon finished seventh ahead of Gabriel Bortoleto.

Kimi Antonelli was handed a five-second time penalty, dropping him to ninth.

Isack Hadjar finished 10th after starting from the pit lane.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

