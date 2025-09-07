2025 F1 Italian GP - Race Results: Max Verstappen wins ahead of Lando Norris
Full results from the Italian Grand Prix, Round 16 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Max Verstappen storms to his third victory of the 2025 F1 season.
|2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|53 Laps
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+19.207s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+21.351s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+25.624s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+32.881s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+37.449s
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+50.537s
|8
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+58.484s
|9
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+59.762s
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+63.891s
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+64.469s
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+79.288s
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+80.701s
|14
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+82.351s
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|DNF
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|DNF
Max Verstappen has claimed his third F1 victory of the season, winning ahead of McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
Verstappen was forced to give up the lead after the start of Lap 2.
The Dutchman cut the first corner to keep the lead, meaning he had to let Norris back through.
Norris didn’t stay in the lead for long, with Verstappen overtaking Norris into Turn 1 on Lap 4.
Verstappen had the race pace to beat the two McLarens comfortably, winning by over 19 seconds.
Norris came home second, but it wasn’t a smooth end to the race for the McLarens.
McLaren decided to stop Piastri first, giving him a possible undercut on his teammate.
A slow stop for Norris meant Piastri got ahead, forcing McLaren to deploy team orders.
Piastri complied, allowing Norris to get back into second.
Behind the top three, Charles Leclerc fought hard to finish fourth, beating George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.
Alex Albon finished seventh ahead of Gabriel Bortoleto.
Kimi Antonelli was handed a five-second time penalty, dropping him to ninth.
Isack Hadjar finished 10th after starting from the pit lane.