2025 F1 Italian GP - Race Results: Max Verstappen wins ahead of Lando Norris

Max Verstappen storms to his third victory of the 2025 F1 season.

2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 53 Laps 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team +19.207s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +21.351s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +25.624s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +32.881s 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +37.449s 7 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing +50.537s 8 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +58.484s 9 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +59.762s 10 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +63.891s 11 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing +64.469s 12 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +79.288s 13 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing +80.701s 14 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +82.351s 15 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +1 Lap 16 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 Lap 17 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 Lap 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +1 Lap Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team DNF Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber DNF

Max Verstappen has claimed his third F1 victory of the season, winning ahead of McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen was forced to give up the lead after the start of Lap 2.

The Dutchman cut the first corner to keep the lead, meaning he had to let Norris back through.

Norris didn’t stay in the lead for long, with Verstappen overtaking Norris into Turn 1 on Lap 4.

Verstappen had the race pace to beat the two McLarens comfortably, winning by over 19 seconds.

Norris came home second, but it wasn’t a smooth end to the race for the McLarens.

McLaren decided to stop Piastri first, giving him a possible undercut on his teammate.

A slow stop for Norris meant Piastri got ahead, forcing McLaren to deploy team orders.

Piastri complied, allowing Norris to get back into second.

Behind the top three, Charles Leclerc fought hard to finish fourth, beating George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Alex Albon finished seventh ahead of Gabriel Bortoleto.

Kimi Antonelli was handed a five-second time penalty, dropping him to ninth.

Isack Hadjar finished 10th after starting from the pit lane.