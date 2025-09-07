F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Italian Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2025 Italian Grand Prix.
Oscar Piastri's lead in the F1 drivers' championship has been cut to 31 points with eight rounds to go.
2025 F1 drivers' standings - Piastri on top
|2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|7
|324
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|5
|293
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|230
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1
|194
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|163
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|117
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|70
|8
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|66
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|38
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|37
|11
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|32
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|30
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|28
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|20
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|20
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|18
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|16
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|16
|19
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|12
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
|21
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
There's 31 points between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at the top of the F1 drivers' championship with eight rounds to go. Piastri could only finish third, dropping behind Norris after McLaren team orders.
Max Verstappen sits in third on 230 points, 36 points ahead of Mercedes' George Russell in fourth. Charles Leclerc continues to pull away from Lewis Hamilton in the race for fifth overall.
Alex Albon has moved ahead of Kimi Antonelli, while Isack Hadjar is one-point clear of Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg.
2025 F1 constructors' standings - McLaren extend their lead
|2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|McLaren F1 Team
|12
|617
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|280
|3
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1
|260
|4
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|239
|5
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|86
|6
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|62
|7
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|61
|8
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|55
|9
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|44
|10
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|20
McLaren have an incredible lead in the F1 constructors' championship over Ferrari. There's no changes in the order after Monza.
Sauber's points haul has moved them closer to Aston Martin and RB in the championship standings.