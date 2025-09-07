F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Italian Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2025 Italian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri's lead in the F1 drivers' championship has been cut to 31 points with eight rounds to go.

2025 F1 drivers' standings - Piastri on top 

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team7324
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team5293
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing3230
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1194
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP0163
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP0117
7Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing070
8Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team066
9Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team038
10Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber037
11Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team032
12Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team030
13Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team028
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team020
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team020
16Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber018
17Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team016
18Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing016
19Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing012
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team00
21Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team00

There's 31 points between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at the top of the F1 drivers' championship with eight rounds to go. Piastri could only finish third, dropping behind Norris after McLaren team orders. 

Max Verstappen sits in third on 230 points, 36 points ahead of Mercedes' George Russell in fourth. Charles Leclerc continues to pull away from Lewis Hamilton in the race for fifth overall.

Alex Albon has moved ahead of Kimi Antonelli, while Isack Hadjar is one-point clear of Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg. 

2025 F1 constructors' standings - McLaren extend their lead

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1McLaren F1 Team12617
2Scuderia Ferrari HP0280
3Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1260
4Oracle Red Bull Racing3239
5Atlassian Williams Racing086
6Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team062
7Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team061
8Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber055
9MoneyGram Haas F1 Team044
10BWT Alpine F1 Team020

McLaren have an incredible lead in the F1 constructors' championship over Ferrari. There's no changes in the order after Monza.

Sauber's points haul has moved them closer to Aston Martin and RB in the championship standings. 

