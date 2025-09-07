F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Italian Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri's lead in the F1 drivers' championship has been cut to 31 points with eight rounds to go.

2025 F1 drivers' standings - Piastri on top

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 7 324 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 5 293 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 3 230 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 194 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 163 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 117 7 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 0 70 8 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 66 9 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 38 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 37 11 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 32 12 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 30 13 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 28 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 20 15 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 20 16 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 18 17 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 16 18 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 0 16 19 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 12 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 21 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0

There's 31 points between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at the top of the F1 drivers' championship with eight rounds to go. Piastri could only finish third, dropping behind Norris after McLaren team orders.

Max Verstappen sits in third on 230 points, 36 points ahead of Mercedes' George Russell in fourth. Charles Leclerc continues to pull away from Lewis Hamilton in the race for fifth overall.

Alex Albon has moved ahead of Kimi Antonelli, while Isack Hadjar is one-point clear of Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg.

2025 F1 constructors' standings - McLaren extend their lead

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 McLaren F1 Team 12 617 2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 280 3 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 260 4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 3 239 5 Atlassian Williams Racing 0 86 6 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 62 7 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 61 8 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 55 9 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 44 10 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 20

McLaren have an incredible lead in the F1 constructors' championship over Ferrari. There's no changes in the order after Monza.

Sauber's points haul has moved them closer to Aston Martin and RB in the championship standings.