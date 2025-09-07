Michael Schumacher record falls as Max Verstappen wins fastest F1 race ever

Max Verstappen has broken the record for winning the fastest F1 race of all time.

The Red Bull driver took the chequered flag in 1 hour 13 minutes and 23 seconds at Monza after setting a relentless pace at the Italian Grand Prix.

Verstappen finished nearly 20 seconds ahead of the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The record for fastest F1 race of all time was previously held by legendary Ferrari driver Micheal Schumacher.

Seven-time world champion Schumacher won the 2003 Italian Grand Prix with an average speed of 153.8mph in 1 hour 14 minutes and 19.838 seconds.

"It was a great day for us. Lap 1 was a bit unlucky but after that we were flying,” Verstappen said.

"The car was really enjoyable. I could manage the pace quite well throughout that first stint and we pitted at the right time. With the hard tyres at the end, you can push a bit more, it's more resilient.

"Fantastic execution by everyone by the whole team. The whole weekend, we were on it. It's super enjoyable to win here.

"I could see the pace was good, I just needed to settle in. I could see the pace was there and quite quickly we were back in the lead. This was an unbelievable weekend."

It marked a third win of the 2025 F1 season for Verstappen, who has gone through something of a lean patch this year.

Two of the four-time world champion’s victories this season have come on Italian soil, with his previous win the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola in May.

It was also Verstappen’s third win at Monza.

A weekend of records for Max Verstappen

On Saturday, Verstappen set a new all-time F1 record on his way to claiming a surprise pole position.

Verstappen produced a 1m18.792s lap with an average speed of 164.466s mph to eclipse Lewis Hamilton’s 1m18.997s set when he raced for Mercedes in 2020.

The seven-time world champion set it with an average speed at 164.484s. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

