2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP - Qualifying Results: Lando Norris takes pole in Brazil

Full results from qualifying at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Round 21 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Norris claimed his second pole in as many days
Lando Norris has clinched pole position for the 2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Momentum continues to be with the British driver after he dominated qualifying at Interlagos. Norris controlled the sprint race from pole to open up a nine-point lead over Oscar Piastri in the drivers’ championship.

Piastri crashed out of the sprint in spectacular fashion after dipping a tyre on the wet kerb, spinning out, and clattering the barrier. The Australian will now start the grand prix from fourth, behind Kimi Antonelli and Charles Leclerc.

Isack Hadjar impressed with a strong lap to secure fifth on the grid, beating George Russell, who has struggled for pace relative to teammate Antonelli this weekend. Russell gambled on medium tyres to find extra grip, but it didn’t pay off.

Liam Lawson made it two Racing Bulls cars in the top seven, out-qualifying Haas’ Ollie Bearman. Bearman threatened the top three but couldn’t improve on his final Q3 lap.

Pierre Gasly and Nico Hulkenberg rounded out the top 10 in qualifying, while Lewis Hamilton had an early exit in Q2, qualifying only 13th.

It was also a poor qualifying for Red Bull. Max Verstappen cited a lack of grip, leaving him 16th on the grid.

2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m09.656s1m09.616s1m09.511s
2Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m10.192s1m09.774s1m09.685s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m09.934s1m09.801s1m09.805s
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m09.928s1m09.835s1m09.886s
5Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m10.083s1m09.970s1m09.931s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m09.935s1m09.880s1m09.942s
7Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m10.108s1m09.950s1m09.962s
8Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m09.891s1m09.755s1m09.977s
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m09.885s1m09.857s1m10.002s
10Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m10.337s1m09.985s1m10.039s
11Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m10.181s1m10.001s 
12Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m10.115s1m10.053s 
13Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m10.016s1m10.100s 
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m10.041s1m10.161s 
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m10.184s1m10.472s 
16Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m10.403s  
17Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m10.438s  
18Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m10.632s  
19Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m10.711s  
20Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick SauberNo Time Set  

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

