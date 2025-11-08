2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP - Qualifying Results: Lando Norris takes pole in Brazil
Full results from qualifying at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Round 21 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris has clinched pole position for the 2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
Momentum continues to be with the British driver after he dominated qualifying at Interlagos. Norris controlled the sprint race from pole to open up a nine-point lead over Oscar Piastri in the drivers’ championship.
Piastri crashed out of the sprint in spectacular fashion after dipping a tyre on the wet kerb, spinning out, and clattering the barrier. The Australian will now start the grand prix from fourth, behind Kimi Antonelli and Charles Leclerc.
Isack Hadjar impressed with a strong lap to secure fifth on the grid, beating George Russell, who has struggled for pace relative to teammate Antonelli this weekend. Russell gambled on medium tyres to find extra grip, but it didn’t pay off.
Liam Lawson made it two Racing Bulls cars in the top seven, out-qualifying Haas’ Ollie Bearman. Bearman threatened the top three but couldn’t improve on his final Q3 lap.
Pierre Gasly and Nico Hulkenberg rounded out the top 10 in qualifying, while Lewis Hamilton had an early exit in Q2, qualifying only 13th.
It was also a poor qualifying for Red Bull. Max Verstappen cited a lack of grip, leaving him 16th on the grid.
|2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m09.656s
|1m09.616s
|1m09.511s
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m10.192s
|1m09.774s
|1m09.685s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m09.934s
|1m09.801s
|1m09.805s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m09.928s
|1m09.835s
|1m09.886s
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m10.083s
|1m09.970s
|1m09.931s
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m09.935s
|1m09.880s
|1m09.942s
|7
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m10.108s
|1m09.950s
|1m09.962s
|8
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m09.891s
|1m09.755s
|1m09.977s
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m09.885s
|1m09.857s
|1m10.002s
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m10.337s
|1m09.985s
|1m10.039s
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m10.181s
|1m10.001s
|12
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m10.115s
|1m10.053s
|13
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m10.016s
|1m10.100s
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m10.041s
|1m10.161s
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m10.184s
|1m10.472s
|16
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m10.403s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m10.438s
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m10.632s
|19
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m10.711s
|20
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|No Time Set