2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP - Qualifying Results: Lando Norris takes pole in Brazil

Lando Norris has clinched pole position for the 2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Momentum continues to be with the British driver after he dominated qualifying at Interlagos. Norris controlled the sprint race from pole to open up a nine-point lead over Oscar Piastri in the drivers’ championship.

Piastri crashed out of the sprint in spectacular fashion after dipping a tyre on the wet kerb, spinning out, and clattering the barrier. The Australian will now start the grand prix from fourth, behind Kimi Antonelli and Charles Leclerc.

Isack Hadjar impressed with a strong lap to secure fifth on the grid, beating George Russell, who has struggled for pace relative to teammate Antonelli this weekend. Russell gambled on medium tyres to find extra grip, but it didn’t pay off.

Liam Lawson made it two Racing Bulls cars in the top seven, out-qualifying Haas’ Ollie Bearman. Bearman threatened the top three but couldn’t improve on his final Q3 lap.

Pierre Gasly and Nico Hulkenberg rounded out the top 10 in qualifying, while Lewis Hamilton had an early exit in Q2, qualifying only 13th.

It was also a poor qualifying for Red Bull. Max Verstappen cited a lack of grip, leaving him 16th on the grid.

2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m09.656s 1m09.616s 1m09.511s 2 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m10.192s 1m09.774s 1m09.685s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m09.934s 1m09.801s 1m09.805s 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m09.928s 1m09.835s 1m09.886s 5 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m10.083s 1m09.970s 1m09.931s 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m09.935s 1m09.880s 1m09.942s 7 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m10.108s 1m09.950s 1m09.962s 8 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m09.891s 1m09.755s 1m09.977s 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m09.885s 1m09.857s 1m10.002s 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m10.337s 1m09.985s 1m10.039s 11 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m10.181s 1m10.001s 12 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m10.115s 1m10.053s 13 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m10.016s 1m10.100s 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m10.041s 1m10.161s 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m10.184s 1m10.472s 16 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m10.403s 17 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m10.438s 18 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m10.632s 19 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m10.711s 20 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber No Time Set