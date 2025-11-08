Mixed up starting grid for F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Who starts where
Lando Norris starts on pole position for the 2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
Sunday's Grand Prix gets underway at 5pm UK time.
SAO PAULO GRAND PRIX STARTING GRID
|2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|7
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|8
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|12
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|13
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|16
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|19
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|20
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Lando Norris starts from pole position ahead of Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.
Charles Leclerc is third for Ferrari, ahead of the second McLaren of Oscar Piastri in a disappointing fourth.
Isack Hadjar goes from fifth, ahead of George Russell's Mercedes and Racing Bulls teammate Liam Lawson.
Oliver Bearman, Pierre Gasly and Nico Hulkenberg round out the top-10 starters for Haas, Alpine and Sauber.
Lewis Hamilton had another disappointing qualifying and will line up only 13th in his Ferrari.
Four-time world champion Max Verstappen starts down in 16th following a disastrous qualifying for Red Bull, with teammate Yuki Tsunoda only 19th.
Home hero Gabriel Bortoleto starts 20th and last after Sauber were unable to repair his Sauber in time to take part in qualifying following his enormous shunt in the sprint race.