Mixed up starting grid for F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Who starts where

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Sunday's Grand Prix gets underway at 5pm UK time.

SAO PAULO GRAND PRIX STARTING GRID

2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Starting Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 2 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 5 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 7 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 8 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 11 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 12 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 13 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 16 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 17 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 18 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 19 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 20 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Lando Norris starts from pole position ahead of Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

Charles Leclerc is third for Ferrari, ahead of the second McLaren of Oscar Piastri in a disappointing fourth.

Isack Hadjar goes from fifth, ahead of George Russell's Mercedes and Racing Bulls teammate Liam Lawson.

Oliver Bearman, Pierre Gasly and Nico Hulkenberg round out the top-10 starters for Haas, Alpine and Sauber.

Lewis Hamilton had another disappointing qualifying and will line up only 13th in his Ferrari.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen starts down in 16th following a disastrous qualifying for Red Bull, with teammate Yuki Tsunoda only 19th.

Home hero Gabriel Bortoleto starts 20th and last after Sauber were unable to repair his Sauber in time to take part in qualifying following his enormous shunt in the sprint race.

