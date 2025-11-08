Mixed up starting grid for F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Who starts where

Lando Norris starts on pole position for the 2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Verstappen starts down in P16
Verstappen starts down in P16

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Sunday's Grand Prix gets underway at 5pm UK time. 

SAO PAULO GRAND PRIX STARTING GRID

2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Starting Grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
2Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
5Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
7Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
8Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
10Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
11Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
12Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
13Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
16Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
17Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
18Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
19Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
20Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Lando Norris starts from pole position ahead of Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli. 

Charles Leclerc is third for Ferrari, ahead of the second McLaren of Oscar Piastri in a disappointing fourth. 

Isack Hadjar goes from fifth, ahead of George Russell's Mercedes and Racing Bulls teammate Liam Lawson. 

Oliver Bearman, Pierre Gasly and Nico Hulkenberg round out the top-10 starters for Haas, Alpine and Sauber. 

Lewis Hamilton had another disappointing qualifying and will line up only 13th in his Ferrari.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen starts down in 16th following a disastrous qualifying for Red Bull, with teammate Yuki Tsunoda only 19th.

Home hero Gabriel Bortoleto starts 20th and last after Sauber were unable to repair his Sauber in time to take part in qualifying following his enormous shunt in the sprint race. 

Mixed up starting grid for F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Who starts where
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton declares ‘my weekend is done’ as Charles Leclerc leap sparks questions
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Lando Norris rues “unnecessary pressure” before crucial Brazil F1 pole
1h ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Max Verstappen despondent as “bold” Red Bull gamble backfires
1h ago
Verstappen exited Q1 for the first time since 2021
MotoGP News
Joan Mir Portuguese MotoGP Sprint halted by “strange feeling”
2h ago
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, Sprint grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Mixed up starting grid for F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Who starts where
2h ago
Verstappen starts down in P16

More News

F1 Results
2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP - Qualifying Results: Lando Norris takes pole in Brazil
2h ago
Norris claimed his second pole in as many days
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo’s “great” Portimao Sprint: “Harder braking, lower power”
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Portimao MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi Portuguese MotoGP Sprint win hopes dashed by “strongest” Alex Marquez
2h ago
Alex Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Red Bull suffer qualifying shocker with Max Verstappen out in Q1
2h ago
Verstappen suffered his first Q1 exit since 2021
MotoGP News
2025 Portuguese MotoGP starting grid after Aprilia rider withdraws
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.