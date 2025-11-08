Max Verstappen despondent as “bold” Red Bull qualifying gamble backfires

Max Verstappen despondent as “bold” Red Bull gamble backfires

Red Bull's "bold" qualifying gamble backfires at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Verstappen exited Q1 for the first time since 2021
Verstappen exited Q1 for the first time since 2021

Red Bull have admitted to taking a “bold” set-up risk that ultimately backfired during a disastrous qualifying at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen suffered a shock elimination in the first part of qualifying and will start down in 16th for Sunday’s race at Interlagos in a blow to his fading title hopes.

To compound Red Bull’s misery, Yuki Tsunoda was the slowest driver in qualifying as he ended up 19th, with Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto unable to take part after his monster shunt in the sprint race.

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies revealed his side took risks with their set-up that did not pay off.

"Obviously, nobody expected something like that," Mekies explained to Sky Sports F1.

"We have been unhappy with the car since pretty much when we got here, and you heard our struggles through the practice session and sprint but nonetheless, we were at the point where we could not fight for the win but we could fight with the group just after.

"And it's fair to say that we took some more risk before qualifying to try to see if we could put the car in a better place and it obviously went the opposite direction.

“So, that's where we are now. It's sometimes the price you pay when you take a risk, you cannot always go your way. It's painful but it's something we can learn from and improve.”

Mekies continued: "We did take some risks, we did change significantly the car because again that's the sort of risk you need to take if you want to give yourself a chance to put the car back in a window where it could fight for something bigger than where we were this morning.

"As we said it went the opposite direction so now we are where we are but no I would not say it was frightening, it's bold changes, we have been bold in our approach for a long time, that's the way we go racing and sometimes it hurts.”

Verstappen bemoans Red Bull woes

Four-time world champion Verstappen was left despondent by the result, and couldn’t explain his lap of grip or balance.

“It was just bad. I couldn’t push at all,” the Dutchman said. “The car was all over the place, sliding around a lot. I had to under-drive it a lot just to not have a moment. That of course doesn’t work in qualifying.

“We first have to analyse what is going on. I don’t really understand how it can be this bad, so that’s more important for us to understand at the moment.”

Max Verstappen despondent as “bold” Red Bull qualifying gamble backfires
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton declares ‘my weekend is done’ as Charles Leclerc leap sparks questions
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Lando Norris rues “unnecessary pressure” before crucial Brazil F1 pole
1h ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Max Verstappen despondent as “bold” Red Bull gamble backfires
1h ago
Verstappen exited Q1 for the first time since 2021
MotoGP News
Joan Mir Portuguese MotoGP Sprint halted by “strange feeling”
2h ago
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, Sprint grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Mixed up starting grid for F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Who starts where
2h ago
Verstappen starts down in P16

More News

F1 Results
2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP - Qualifying Results: Lando Norris takes pole in Brazil
2h ago
Norris claimed his second pole in as many days
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo’s “great” Portimao Sprint: “Harder braking, lower power”
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Portimao MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi Portuguese MotoGP Sprint win hopes dashed by “strongest” Alex Marquez
2h ago
Alex Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Red Bull suffer qualifying shocker with Max Verstappen out in Q1
2h ago
Verstappen suffered his first Q1 exit since 2021
MotoGP News
2025 Portuguese MotoGP starting grid after Aprilia rider withdraws
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.