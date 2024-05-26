How to watch 2024 Indy 500 today: Live stream here

Information below on how to watch the 2024 Indy 500, including timings and schedule

IndyCar
IndyCar

This is how to watch the 2024 Indy 500 in the Month of May, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Indy 500 start times below.

The iconic 500-mile race is the Super Bowl of the motorsports calendar.

The 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 26, 2024, will see 33 drivers compete for the top honours in IndyCar.

Top contenders for the Indy 500 this year include Alex Palou, Pato O'Ward and Josef Newgarden.

Kyle Larson is also a popular addition to the field.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 INDY 500 FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Indy 500 because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

Alternatively, IndyCar Live Access will show every session throughout the Month of May live.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 INDY 500 IN THE US

There are two ways to watch the Indy 500 in the United States. Either watch it live on NBC, or live on Peacock.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 INDY 500 IN THE UK

Viewers can watch the Indy 500 in the United Kingdom via Sky Sports F1 or on NOW TV.

Existing Sky Q, Sky Glass or Sky Stream customers can add Sky Sports F1 to their packages from around £20 per month.

NOW costs £14.99 for day membership or £34.99 for a month's membership.

INDY 500 START TIMES (ET)

Tuesday May 14
Practice 1 - 9am ET
Practice 2 - 1pm ET

Wednesday May 15
Practice 3 - 12pm ET

Thursday May 16
Practice 4 - 12pm ET

Friday May 17
Practice 5 - 12pm ET

Saturday May 18
Practice 6 - 8.30am ET
Qualifications Day 1 - 11am ET

Sunday May 19
Practice 7 - 12pm ET
Qualifications Top 12 - 3.05pm ET
Qualifications Last Chance - 4.15pm ET
Qualifications Firestone Fast 6 - 5.25pm ET

Monday May 20
Practice 8 - 1pm ET

Friday May 24 
11am - Final Practice Carb Day - 11am ET

Sunday May 26
Indy 500 - 12.38pm ET

