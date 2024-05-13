2024 IndyCar standings after the Sonsio Grand Prix

Alex Palou takes the IndyCar Championship lead after the Sonsio Grand Prix

2024 IndyCar Series Championship Standings (After Sonsio Grand Prix)
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerPointsGap
1Alex PalouESPChip Ganassi RacingHonda152 
2Will PowerAUSTeam PenskeChevrolet140-12
3Scott DixonNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda127-25
4Colton HertaUSAAndretti GlobalHonda127-25
5Felix RosenqvistSWEMeyer Shank RacingHonda107-45
6Scott McLaughlinNZLTeam PenskeChevrolet88-64
7Pato O'WardMEXArrow McLarenChevrolet88-64
8Kyle KirkwoodUSAAndretti GlobalHonda86-66
9Christian LundgaardDNKRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda84-68
10Alexander RossiUSAArrow McLarenChevrolet78-74
11Marcus ArmstrongNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda76-76
12Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda71-81
13Linus LundqvistSWEChip Ganassi RacingHonda68-84
14Romain GrosjeanFRAJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet68-84
15Santino FerrucciUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet63-89
16Marcus EricssonSWEAndretti GlobalHonda63-89
17Josef NewgardenUSATeam PenskeChevrolet61-91
18Kyffin SimpsonCYMChip Ganassi RacingHonda60-92
19Rinus VeekayNLDEd Carpemter RacingChevrolet58-94
20Agustin CanapinoARGJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet48-104
21Jack HarveyGBRDale Coyne RacingHonda47-105
22Pietro FittipaldiBRARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda45-107
23Tom BlomqvistGBRMeyer Shank RacingHonda41-111
24Theo PourchaireFRAArrow McLarenChevrolet38-114
25Christian RasmussenDNKEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet32-120
26Sting Ray RobbUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet31-121
27Callum IlottGBRArrow McLarenChevrolet19-133
28Luca GhiottoITADale Coyne RacingHonda14-138
29Colin BraunUSADale Coyne RacingHonda10-142
30Nolan SiegelUSADale Coyne RacingHonda10-142

The month of May is well and truly underway and that only means one thing for the world of motorsport, it is Indy500 month.

However, before ‘the big one’ gets started there was the small matter of the Sonsio Grand Prix to complete at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. After 85 laps it was Alex Palou who took victory for the first time in a proper race this season.

The Spaniard leapfrogged everyone in the Championship as Palou leads the IndyCar standings going into the Indy500.

Will Power held his second place in the Championship standings with a solid second place in the Sonsio Grand Prix. But he is 12 points behind Palou as it stands.

Scott Dixon and Colton Herta find themselves joint on points in third and fourth in the Championship. Dixon finished fourth on the weekend, with Herta down in seventh place.

Twenty points back from Dixon and Herta is Swedish driver Felix Rosenqvist. The Meyer Shark Racing driver got a tenth-place finish to hold his fifth place in the standings.

Scott McLaughlin was only 29th in the standings a few weeks ago. However, he is now sixth overall and joint on points with Pato O’Ward, who is seventh overall in the standings.

Kyle Kirkwood sits in eighth in the standings only two points behind Palou. Two points back of Kirkwood is Christian Lundgaard who finds himself in ninth. With Alexander Rossi rounding out the top ten in the Championship.

Sonsio Grand Prix
