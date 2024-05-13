2024 IndyCar standings after the Sonsio Grand Prix
Alex Palou takes the IndyCar Championship lead after the Sonsio Grand Prix
2024 IndyCar Series Championship Standings (After Sonsio Grand Prix)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points
|Gap
|1
|Alex Palou
|ESP
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|152
|2
|Will Power
|AUS
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|140
|-12
|3
|Scott Dixon
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|127
|-25
|4
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|127
|-25
|5
|Felix Rosenqvist
|SWE
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|107
|-45
|6
|Scott McLaughlin
|NZL
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|88
|-64
|7
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|88
|-64
|8
|Kyle Kirkwood
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|86
|-66
|9
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|84
|-68
|10
|Alexander Rossi
|USA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|78
|-74
|11
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|76
|-76
|12
|Graham Rahal
|USA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|71
|-81
|13
|Linus Lundqvist
|SWE
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|68
|-84
|14
|Romain Grosjean
|FRA
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|68
|-84
|15
|Santino Ferrucci
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|63
|-89
|16
|Marcus Ericsson
|SWE
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|63
|-89
|17
|Josef Newgarden
|USA
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|61
|-91
|18
|Kyffin Simpson
|CYM
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|60
|-92
|19
|Rinus Veekay
|NLD
|Ed Carpemter Racing
|Chevrolet
|58
|-94
|20
|Agustin Canapino
|ARG
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|48
|-104
|21
|Jack Harvey
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|47
|-105
|22
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|45
|-107
|23
|Tom Blomqvist
|GBR
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|41
|-111
|24
|Theo Pourchaire
|FRA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|38
|-114
|25
|Christian Rasmussen
|DNK
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|32
|-120
|26
|Sting Ray Robb
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|31
|-121
|27
|Callum Ilott
|GBR
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|19
|-133
|28
|Luca Ghiotto
|ITA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|14
|-138
|29
|Colin Braun
|USA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|10
|-142
|30
|Nolan Siegel
|USA
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|10
|-142
The month of May is well and truly underway and that only means one thing for the world of motorsport, it is Indy500 month.
However, before ‘the big one’ gets started there was the small matter of the Sonsio Grand Prix to complete at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. After 85 laps it was Alex Palou who took victory for the first time in a proper race this season.
The Spaniard leapfrogged everyone in the Championship as Palou leads the IndyCar standings going into the Indy500.
Will Power held his second place in the Championship standings with a solid second place in the Sonsio Grand Prix. But he is 12 points behind Palou as it stands.
Scott Dixon and Colton Herta find themselves joint on points in third and fourth in the Championship. Dixon finished fourth on the weekend, with Herta down in seventh place.
Twenty points back from Dixon and Herta is Swedish driver Felix Rosenqvist. The Meyer Shark Racing driver got a tenth-place finish to hold his fifth place in the standings.
Scott McLaughlin was only 29th in the standings a few weeks ago. However, he is now sixth overall and joint on points with Pato O’Ward, who is seventh overall in the standings.
Kyle Kirkwood sits in eighth in the standings only two points behind Palou. Two points back of Kirkwood is Christian Lundgaard who finds himself in ninth. With Alexander Rossi rounding out the top ten in the Championship.