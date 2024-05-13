2024 IndyCar standings after the Sonsio Grand Prix

2024 IndyCar Series Championship Standings (After Sonsio Grand Prix) Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Points Gap 1 Alex Palou ESP Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 152 2 Will Power AUS Team Penske Chevrolet 140 -12 3 Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 127 -25 4 Colton Herta USA Andretti Global Honda 127 -25 5 Felix Rosenqvist SWE Meyer Shank Racing Honda 107 -45 6 Scott McLaughlin NZL Team Penske Chevrolet 88 -64 7 Pato O'Ward MEX Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 88 -64 8 Kyle Kirkwood USA Andretti Global Honda 86 -66 9 Christian Lundgaard DNK Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 84 -68 10 Alexander Rossi USA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 78 -74 11 Marcus Armstrong NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 76 -76 12 Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 71 -81 13 Linus Lundqvist SWE Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 68 -84 14 Romain Grosjean FRA Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 68 -84 15 Santino Ferrucci USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 63 -89 16 Marcus Ericsson SWE Andretti Global Honda 63 -89 17 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Chevrolet 61 -91 18 Kyffin Simpson CYM Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 60 -92 19 Rinus Veekay NLD Ed Carpemter Racing Chevrolet 58 -94 20 Agustin Canapino ARG Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 48 -104 21 Jack Harvey GBR Dale Coyne Racing Honda 47 -105 22 Pietro Fittipaldi BRA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 45 -107 23 Tom Blomqvist GBR Meyer Shank Racing Honda 41 -111 24 Theo Pourchaire FRA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 38 -114 25 Christian Rasmussen DNK Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 32 -120 26 Sting Ray Robb USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 31 -121 27 Callum Ilott GBR Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 19 -133 28 Luca Ghiotto ITA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 14 -138 29 Colin Braun USA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 10 -142 30 Nolan Siegel USA Dale Coyne Racing Honda 10 -142

The month of May is well and truly underway and that only means one thing for the world of motorsport, it is Indy500 month.

However, before ‘the big one’ gets started there was the small matter of the Sonsio Grand Prix to complete at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. After 85 laps it was Alex Palou who took victory for the first time in a proper race this season.

The Spaniard leapfrogged everyone in the Championship as Palou leads the IndyCar standings going into the Indy500.

Will Power held his second place in the Championship standings with a solid second place in the Sonsio Grand Prix. But he is 12 points behind Palou as it stands.

Scott Dixon and Colton Herta find themselves joint on points in third and fourth in the Championship. Dixon finished fourth on the weekend, with Herta down in seventh place.

Twenty points back from Dixon and Herta is Swedish driver Felix Rosenqvist. The Meyer Shark Racing driver got a tenth-place finish to hold his fifth place in the standings.

Scott McLaughlin was only 29th in the standings a few weeks ago. However, he is now sixth overall and joint on points with Pato O’Ward, who is seventh overall in the standings.

Kyle Kirkwood sits in eighth in the standings only two points behind Palou. Two points back of Kirkwood is Christian Lundgaard who finds himself in ninth. With Alexander Rossi rounding out the top ten in the Championship.