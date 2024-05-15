IndyCar results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Tuesday Practice

Full results from the first practice session for the 108th Indianapolis 500.

Scott Dixon on track in practice
2024 IndyCar Indianapolis - First Practice Results
PosDriverBest TimeBest SpeedDifference
1Scott Dixon00:39.2829229.107 
2Marco Andretti00:39.4047228.3990.1218
3Takuma Sato00:39.9023225.5510.6194
4Pato O'Ward00:40.0012224.9930.7183
5Christian Lundgaard00:40.2066223.8440.9237
6Helio Castroneves00:40.2381223.6690.9552
7Colton Herta00:40.3436223.0841.0607
8Felix Rosenqvist00:40.5092222.1721.2263
9Kyle Kirkwood00:40.5523221.9361.2694
10Sting Ray Robb00:40.5658221.8621.2829
11Callum Illott00:40.5786221.7921.2957
12Marcus Ericsson00:40.5812221.7781.2983
13Ryan Hunter Reay00:40.5954221.7001.3125
14Romain Grosjean00:40.7059221.0981.423
15Conor Daly00:40.7455220.8831.4626
16Ed Carpenter00:40.7464220.8781.4635
17Tom Blomqvist00:40.7504220.8571.4675
18Scott McLaughlin00:40.8530220.3021.5701
19Alexander Rossi00:40.8861220.1241.6032
20Agustin Canapino00:41.1312218.8121.8483
21Christian Rasmussen00:41.2309218.2831.948
22Nolan Siegel00:41.2913217.9642.0084
23Santino Ferucci00:41.3458217.6762.0629
24Graham Rahal00:41.5175216.7762.2346
25Pietro Fittipaldi00:41.6402216.1372.3573
26Rinus Veekay00:42.0443214.062.7614
27Kyle Larson01:00.0523149.86920.7694
28Josef Newgarden01:15.1617119.74235.8788
29Will Power01:15.5262119.16436.2433

Preparation for the 108th edition of the Indianapolis 500 is underway.

The first practice session took place on Tuesday with Scott Dixon heading the standings.

The six-time IndyCar champion set the pace in the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

The session was ultimately disrupted due to the weather, resulting in a halt to proceedings.

This meant that Dixon completed just nine laps in total, while the most of the entire field was only 13.

Marco Andretti was quick on track as he was Dixon’s nearest challenger 0.121s off the pace.

Takuma Sato completed the top three, having won the Indy 500 on two occasions.

