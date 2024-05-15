IndyCar results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Tuesday Practice
Full results from the first practice session for the 108th Indianapolis 500.
|2024 IndyCar Indianapolis - First Practice Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Best Time
|Best Speed
|Difference
|1
|Scott Dixon
|00:39.2829
|229.107
|2
|Marco Andretti
|00:39.4047
|228.399
|0.1218
|3
|Takuma Sato
|00:39.9023
|225.551
|0.6194
|4
|Pato O'Ward
|00:40.0012
|224.993
|0.7183
|5
|Christian Lundgaard
|00:40.2066
|223.844
|0.9237
|6
|Helio Castroneves
|00:40.2381
|223.669
|0.9552
|7
|Colton Herta
|00:40.3436
|223.084
|1.0607
|8
|Felix Rosenqvist
|00:40.5092
|222.172
|1.2263
|9
|Kyle Kirkwood
|00:40.5523
|221.936
|1.2694
|10
|Sting Ray Robb
|00:40.5658
|221.862
|1.2829
|11
|Callum Illott
|00:40.5786
|221.792
|1.2957
|12
|Marcus Ericsson
|00:40.5812
|221.778
|1.2983
|13
|Ryan Hunter Reay
|00:40.5954
|221.700
|1.3125
|14
|Romain Grosjean
|00:40.7059
|221.098
|1.423
|15
|Conor Daly
|00:40.7455
|220.883
|1.4626
|16
|Ed Carpenter
|00:40.7464
|220.878
|1.4635
|17
|Tom Blomqvist
|00:40.7504
|220.857
|1.4675
|18
|Scott McLaughlin
|00:40.8530
|220.302
|1.5701
|19
|Alexander Rossi
|00:40.8861
|220.124
|1.6032
|20
|Agustin Canapino
|00:41.1312
|218.812
|1.8483
|21
|Christian Rasmussen
|00:41.2309
|218.283
|1.948
|22
|Nolan Siegel
|00:41.2913
|217.964
|2.0084
|23
|Santino Ferucci
|00:41.3458
|217.676
|2.0629
|24
|Graham Rahal
|00:41.5175
|216.776
|2.2346
|25
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|00:41.6402
|216.137
|2.3573
|26
|Rinus Veekay
|00:42.0443
|214.06
|2.7614
|27
|Kyle Larson
|01:00.0523
|149.869
|20.7694
|28
|Josef Newgarden
|01:15.1617
|119.742
|35.8788
|29
|Will Power
|01:15.5262
|119.164
|36.2433
Preparation for the 108th edition of the Indianapolis 500 is underway.
The first practice session took place on Tuesday with Scott Dixon heading the standings.
The six-time IndyCar champion set the pace in the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.
The session was ultimately disrupted due to the weather, resulting in a halt to proceedings.
This meant that Dixon completed just nine laps in total, while the most of the entire field was only 13.
Marco Andretti was quick on track as he was Dixon’s nearest challenger 0.121s off the pace.
Takuma Sato completed the top three, having won the Indy 500 on two occasions.