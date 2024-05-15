IndyCar results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Tuesday Practice

2024 IndyCar Indianapolis - First Practice Results Pos Driver Best Time Best Speed Difference 1 Scott Dixon 00:39.2829 229.107 2 Marco Andretti 00:39.4047 228.399 0.1218 3 Takuma Sato 00:39.9023 225.551 0.6194 4 Pato O'Ward 00:40.0012 224.993 0.7183 5 Christian Lundgaard 00:40.2066 223.844 0.9237 6 Helio Castroneves 00:40.2381 223.669 0.9552 7 Colton Herta 00:40.3436 223.084 1.0607 8 Felix Rosenqvist 00:40.5092 222.172 1.2263 9 Kyle Kirkwood 00:40.5523 221.936 1.2694 10 Sting Ray Robb 00:40.5658 221.862 1.2829 11 Callum Illott 00:40.5786 221.792 1.2957 12 Marcus Ericsson 00:40.5812 221.778 1.2983 13 Ryan Hunter Reay 00:40.5954 221.700 1.3125 14 Romain Grosjean 00:40.7059 221.098 1.423 15 Conor Daly 00:40.7455 220.883 1.4626 16 Ed Carpenter 00:40.7464 220.878 1.4635 17 Tom Blomqvist 00:40.7504 220.857 1.4675 18 Scott McLaughlin 00:40.8530 220.302 1.5701 19 Alexander Rossi 00:40.8861 220.124 1.6032 20 Agustin Canapino 00:41.1312 218.812 1.8483 21 Christian Rasmussen 00:41.2309 218.283 1.948 22 Nolan Siegel 00:41.2913 217.964 2.0084 23 Santino Ferucci 00:41.3458 217.676 2.0629 24 Graham Rahal 00:41.5175 216.776 2.2346 25 Pietro Fittipaldi 00:41.6402 216.137 2.3573 26 Rinus Veekay 00:42.0443 214.06 2.7614 27 Kyle Larson 01:00.0523 149.869 20.7694 28 Josef Newgarden 01:15.1617 119.742 35.8788 29 Will Power 01:15.5262 119.164 36.2433

Preparation for the 108th edition of the Indianapolis 500 is underway.

The first practice session took place on Tuesday with Scott Dixon heading the standings.

The six-time IndyCar champion set the pace in the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

The session was ultimately disrupted due to the weather, resulting in a halt to proceedings.

This meant that Dixon completed just nine laps in total, while the most of the entire field was only 13.

Marco Andretti was quick on track as he was Dixon’s nearest challenger 0.121s off the pace.

Takuma Sato completed the top three, having won the Indy 500 on two occasions.