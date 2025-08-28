Fernando Alonso confident Alex Palou can “adapt very quickly” to F1

Fernando Alonso believes IndyCar star Alex Palou would “adapt very quickly” to Formula 1 if he is given an opportunity to race in the series.

Speculation about Palou moving to F1 resurfaced this week after IndyStar reported that Red Bull might consider hiring the four-time IndyCar champion to replace the underperforming Yuki Tsunoda next year.

Palou’s team Chip Ganassi Racing quickly shut down the rumours as “clickbait”, while the Spaniard himself said he is ‘not missing out on anything’ by staying in IndyCar.

Alonso is the only driver on the current grid with experience of both F1 and IndyCar machinery, having made three Indy 500 appearances between 2017 and 2020.

The two-time F1 champion believes his compatriot is “ready” for a move to grand prix racing, but warned that his learning curve would depend upon the kind of machinery he has at his disposal.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a challenge, for sure,” Alonso told the media including Crash.net. “Well established drivers and teams here [in F1], and circuits and these kinds of things, but he has the talent and he has the level to adapt very quickly.

“Ultimately, it will depend on which car you have. If you are at the back of the grid, it seems that you are not adapting to the category and you're struggling with certain things and you make more mistakes because you try to overcome those and overdrive sometimes. and if you're in a fast car, everything is a little bit easier.

“I think for sure he's Formula 1-level, and if he has the chance, I will be very happy for him.”

Palou is at the peak of his career in IndyCar after wrapping up his fourth title with two races to spare in Portland.

The 28-year-old also claimed his maiden Indy 500 victory in June, a major breakthrough for a driver who had not previously won at an oval.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Palou has a long-term deal with Ganassi in IndyCar, but it is understood that his contract includes an exit clause that would allow him to leave the team should an opportunity open up in F1.

Asked what career advice he would give to Palou if he were his manager, Alonso joked: As I said already with Max [Verstappen] and Mercedes, [if] they want an advice, my email is always open.”