Starting grid for the 2024 Indy 500: How the race will begin

108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Indy500 starting grid Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer 1 Scott McLaughlin NZL Team Penske Chevrolet 2 Will Power AUS Team Penske Chevrolet 3 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Chevrolet 4 Alexander Rossi USA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 5 Kyle Larson USA Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick Chevrolet 6 Santino Ferrucci USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 7 Rinus Veekay NLD Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 8 Pato O'Ward MEX Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 9 Felix Rosenqvist SWE Meyer Shank Racing Honda 10 Takuma Sato JPN Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 11 Kyle Kirkwood USA Andretti Global Honda 12 Ryan Hunter-Reay USA DRR-CUSICK Motorsport Chevrolet 13 Colton Herta USA Andretti Global Honda 14 Alex Palou ESP Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 15 Callum Ilott GBR Arrow MclLaren Chevrolet 16 Marcus Armstrong NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 17 Ed Carpenter USA Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 18 Kyffin Simpson CYM Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 19 Marco Andretti USA Andretti Herta w/ Marco and Curb-Agajanian Honda 20 Helio Castroneves BRA Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda 21 Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 22 Agustin Canapino ARG Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 23 Sting Ray Robb USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 24 Christian Rasmussen DNK Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 25 Tom Blomqvist GBR Meyer Shank Racing Honda 26 Romain Grosjean FRA Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 27 Linus Lundqvist SWE Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 28 Christian Lundgaard DNK Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 29 Conor Daly USA DRR-CUSICK Motorsport Chevrolet 30 Pietro Fittipaldi BRA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 31 Katherine Legge GBR Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda 32 Marcus Ericsson SWE Andretti Global Honda 33 Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

After four different qualifying sessions the starting grid for the Indianapolis 500 has been set.

Team Penske have completed a front row lockout as Scott McLaughlin put in a record-setting pole speed to put himself ahead of his team-mates Will Power and Josef Newgarden.

Arrow McLaren will start fourth and fifth with Alexander Rossi and stand-out qualifier, Kyle Larson starting fifth in his first-ever IndyCar race.

The 2022 Indy500 race winner left it late to guarantee his safety in the Indy500 as he set his fastest average speed on his final run in the Last Chance Qualifying session.

Graham Rahal nearly saw a repeat of his 2023 Indy500 as he nearly got knocked out of the Indy500 before it even began as he was sat in the Last Chance Qualifying. However, he qualified 33rd so he will take part in the Indy500.

Sadly, Nolan Siegel was bumped out of the Indy500 as he finished Last Chance Qualifying in 34th.