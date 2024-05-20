Starting grid for the 2024 Indy 500: How the race will begin
Full results from Qualifying for the 108th Indianapolis 500.
108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Indy500 starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Scott McLaughlin
|NZL
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|2
|Will Power
|AUS
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|3
|Josef Newgarden
|USA
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|4
|Alexander Rossi
|USA
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|5
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick
|Chevrolet
|6
|Santino Ferrucci
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|7
|Rinus Veekay
|NLD
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|8
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|9
|Felix Rosenqvist
|SWE
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|10
|Takuma Sato
|JPN
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|11
|Kyle Kirkwood
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|12
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|USA
|DRR-CUSICK Motorsport
|Chevrolet
|13
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|14
|Alex Palou
|ESP
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|15
|Callum Ilott
|GBR
|Arrow MclLaren
|Chevrolet
|16
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|17
|Ed Carpenter
|USA
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Kyffin Simpson
|CYM
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|19
|Marco Andretti
|USA
|Andretti Herta w/ Marco and Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|20
|Helio Castroneves
|BRA
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|21
|Scott Dixon
|NZL
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|22
|Agustin Canapino
|ARG
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|23
|Sting Ray Robb
|USA
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Christian Rasmussen
|DNK
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|25
|Tom Blomqvist
|GBR
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|26
|Romain Grosjean
|FRA
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|27
|Linus Lundqvist
|SWE
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|28
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|29
|Conor Daly
|USA
|DRR-CUSICK Motorsport
|Chevrolet
|30
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|31
|Katherine Legge
|GBR
|Dale Coyne Racing with RWR
|Honda
|32
|Marcus Ericsson
|SWE
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|33
|Graham Rahal
|USA
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
After four different qualifying sessions the starting grid for the Indianapolis 500 has been set.
Team Penske have completed a front row lockout as Scott McLaughlin put in a record-setting pole speed to put himself ahead of his team-mates Will Power and Josef Newgarden.
Arrow McLaren will start fourth and fifth with Alexander Rossi and stand-out qualifier, Kyle Larson starting fifth in his first-ever IndyCar race.
The 2022 Indy500 race winner left it late to guarantee his safety in the Indy500 as he set his fastest average speed on his final run in the Last Chance Qualifying session.
Graham Rahal nearly saw a repeat of his 2023 Indy500 as he nearly got knocked out of the Indy500 before it even began as he was sat in the Last Chance Qualifying. However, he qualified 33rd so he will take part in the Indy500.
Sadly, Nolan Siegel was bumped out of the Indy500 as he finished Last Chance Qualifying in 34th.