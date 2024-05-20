Starting grid for the 2024 Indy 500: How the race will begin

Full results from Qualifying for the 108th Indianapolis 500.

Scott McLaughlin
Scott McLaughlin
108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Indy500 starting grid
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturer
1Scott McLaughlinNZLTeam PenskeChevrolet
2Will PowerAUSTeam PenskeChevrolet
3Josef NewgardenUSATeam PenskeChevrolet
4Alexander RossiUSAArrow McLarenChevrolet
5Kyle LarsonUSAArrow McLaren/Rick HendrickChevrolet
6Santino FerrucciUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet
7Rinus VeekayNLDEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
8Pato O'WardMEXArrow McLarenChevrolet
9Felix RosenqvistSWEMeyer Shank RacingHonda
10Takuma SatoJPNRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
11Kyle KirkwoodUSAAndretti GlobalHonda
12Ryan Hunter-ReayUSADRR-CUSICK MotorsportChevrolet
13Colton HertaUSAAndretti GlobalHonda
14Alex PalouESPChip Ganassi RacingHonda
15Callum IlottGBRArrow MclLarenChevrolet
16Marcus ArmstrongNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda
17Ed CarpenterUSAEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
18Kyffin SimpsonCYMChip Ganassi RacingHonda
19Marco AndrettiUSAAndretti Herta w/ Marco and Curb-AgajanianHonda
20Helio CastronevesBRAMeyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-AgajanianHonda
21Scott DixonNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda
22Agustin CanapinoARGJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
23Sting Ray RobbUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet
24Christian RasmussenDNKEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
25Tom BlomqvistGBRMeyer Shank RacingHonda
26Romain GrosjeanFRAJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
27Linus LundqvistSWEChip Ganassi RacingHonda
28Christian LundgaardDNKRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
29Conor DalyUSADRR-CUSICK MotorsportChevrolet
30Pietro FittipaldiBRARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
31Katherine LeggeGBRDale Coyne Racing with RWRHonda
32Marcus EricssonSWEAndretti GlobalHonda
33Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda

After four different qualifying sessions the starting grid for the Indianapolis 500 has been set.

Team Penske have completed a front row lockout as Scott McLaughlin put in a record-setting pole speed to put himself ahead of his team-mates Will Power and Josef Newgarden.

Arrow McLaren will start fourth and fifth with Alexander Rossi and stand-out qualifier, Kyle Larson starting fifth in his first-ever IndyCar race.

The 2022 Indy500 race winner left it late to guarantee his safety in the Indy500 as he set his fastest average speed on his final run in the Last Chance Qualifying session.

Graham Rahal nearly saw a repeat of his 2023 Indy500 as he nearly got knocked out of the Indy500 before it even began as he was sat in the Last Chance Qualifying. However, he qualified 33rd so he will take part in the Indy500.

Sadly, Nolan Siegel was bumped out of the Indy500 as he finished Last Chance Qualifying in 34th.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Feature
5m ago
Aero, devices make MotoGP ‘like Formula 1 on two wheels’
Fabio di Giannantonio
Fabio di Giannantonio
IndyCar
Results
12m ago
Starting grid for the 2024 Indy 500: How the race will begin
Scott McLaughlin
Scott McLaughlin
RR
News
1h ago
Corner at Isle of Man TT renamed to celebrate Rutter family
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
F1
News
1h ago
How Red Bull went from ‘nowhere’ to win: Imola turnaround explained
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Pedro Acosta: Le Mans ‘somewhat frustrating’, ‘enthusiasm and clear ideas’ for Catalunya
Pedro Acosta, French MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, French MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Explained: The key topics for Marc Marquez’s engineers to optimise the GP23
Marc Marquez, 2024 French MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 French MotoGP
F1
News
2h ago
Max Verstappen surpasses remarkable Lewis Hamilton record with Imola F1 win
(L to R): Winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with second placed Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in Sprint parc
(L to R): Winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with second placed…
F1
News
3h ago
Toto Wolff ‘angry’ but Mercedes W15 F1 car has architecture to catch Red Bull
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director in the…
F1
News
4h ago
Max Verstappen lauded after Imola win: “He’s slightly better than the rest, isn’t he?”
Max Verstappen (NLD), Red Bull Racing Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD), Red Bull Racing Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…