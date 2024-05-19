IndyCar Results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Firestone Fast Six Qualifying

108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Firestone Fast Six Qualifying - Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Speed 1 Scott McLaughlin NZL Team Penske Chevrolet 234.22 2 Will Power AUS Team Penske Chevrolet 233.917 3 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Chevrolet 233.808 4 Alexander Rossi USA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 233.09 5 Kyle Larson USA Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick Chevrolet 232.846 6 Santino Ferrucci USA A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 232.692

After 34 drivers have been cut down to six throughout the last two days the Firestone Fast Six was all that was left to set the Indianapolis 500 starting grid.

The top six were decided in this session, but it was Team Penske who stole the show at Indianapolis ahead of next week's Indy500.

Scott McLaughlin rewrote the history books as he set the fastest-ever pole position at the Indy500 as he set an average speed of 234.220mph.

Will Power thought he had pole position wrapped up. But in the end, he had to settle for second place after leaving everything he had out on the circuit.

Last year's Indy500 winner, Josef Newgarden, rounded out a Team Penske 1-2-3 as he set an average speed of 233.808mph.

Alexander Rossi will start in fourth place after missing out on the front row. The Arrow McLaren driver could not match Team Penske’s pace and settled for fourth.

Kyle Larson will start his first-ever IndyCar race from fifth on the grid. The NASCAR Champion came over to IndyCar for the Indy500 and has impressed all of the drivers and fans.

Santino Ferrucci rounds out the top six at the Indianapolis 500 as he set an average speed of 232.692mph on his one run.