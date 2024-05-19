IndyCar Results: 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Firestone Fast Six Qualifying

Full results from the Firestone Fast Six Qualifying session for the 108th Indianapolis 500.

Scott McLaughlin
Scott McLaughlin
108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Firestone Fast Six Qualifying - Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerSpeed
1Scott McLaughlinNZLTeam PenskeChevrolet234.22
2Will PowerAUSTeam PenskeChevrolet233.917
3Josef NewgardenUSATeam PenskeChevrolet233.808
4Alexander RossiUSAArrow McLarenChevrolet233.09
5Kyle LarsonUSAArrow McLaren/Rick HendrickChevrolet232.846
6Santino FerrucciUSAA.J. Foyt RacingChevrolet232.692

After 34 drivers have been cut down to six throughout the last two days the Firestone Fast Six was all that was left to set the Indianapolis 500 starting grid.

The top six were decided in this session, but it was Team Penske who stole the show at Indianapolis ahead of next week's Indy500.

Scott McLaughlin rewrote the history books as he set the fastest-ever pole position at the Indy500 as he set an average speed of 234.220mph.

Will Power thought he had pole position wrapped up. But in the end, he had to settle for second place after leaving everything he had out on the circuit.

Last year's Indy500 winner, Josef Newgarden, rounded out a Team Penske 1-2-3 as he set an average speed of 233.808mph.

Alexander Rossi will start in fourth place after missing out on the front row. The Arrow McLaren driver could not match Team Penske’s pace and settled for fourth.

Kyle Larson will start his first-ever IndyCar race from fifth on the grid. The NASCAR Champion came over to IndyCar for the Indy500 and has impressed all of the drivers and fans.

Santino Ferrucci rounds out the top six at the Indianapolis 500 as he set an average speed of 232.692mph on his one run.

Ty Gibbs
Scott McLaughlin
Santino Ferrucci
Katherine Legge
O'Halloran in the lead, race three, Donington Park, May 2024
© Ian Hopgood Photography
Marcus Ericsson
Scott McLaughlin
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, leads at Donington Park, Race three, 19th May
© Ian Hopgood Photography
